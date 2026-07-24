CSIS is hiring in Montreal again and you could get paid up to $121K to be a real-life spy
Applications are top secret.
If you've ever fantasized about a career that involves recruiting sources, working undercover, or just generally knowing things you're not supposed to know, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service(CSIS) has a couple of new job openings in Montreal worth a look, and the pay isn't bad either.
Human Intelligence Officer — $87,459 to $120,917
This is the closest thing to an actual "spy job" on the list. Human Intelligence Officers work as regional investigators, building relationships with people across different communities to gather the kind of raw intelligence CSIS needs to act on national security threats. The job posting describes the role as requiring intellectual curiosity, sharp critical thinking, strong writing skills under pressure, and the kind of interpersonal instincts that let you build trust with people quickly.
Unlike some CSIS postings from the past, this one does require a completed undergraduate degree from an accredited institution, along with experience handling complex or difficult situations and working as part of a team. Assets that can help your application stand out include prior government experience in national security or defence, experience working directly with the public, knowledge of a third language beyond French and English, and time spent living or travelling abroad.
Before you get too far into the fantasy, know that this job comes with real physical and health requirements too. Candidates need to pass vision and hearing tests, plus complete a timed physical test: a 250-metre run and a 1.4-metre fence climb, done back to back in under three minutes. There's also a mandatory 20-week training course in Ottawa, which is fully covered by CSIS, and a two-year minimum commitment to your first regional posting once you're in.
As with any CSIS role, expect an intense vetting process: a security interview, a polygraph test, and a full background check that includes your credit history. And yes, the posting is explicit that you shouldn't discuss your application with anyone outside your partner or immediate family, so maybe hold off on telling the group chat.
This role also isn't Montreal-exclusive. CSIS is hiring for the same position in Quebec City, Toronto, Hamilton, Windsor, Winnipeg, Regina, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver, with applications open until September 30, 2026 (July 31 for anyone applying specifically to the Halifax or Fredericton offices).
Administrative Assistant — $61,934 to $75,324
If the physical test and the four-year degree requirement above sound like a lot, this second posting is a much more accessible way into the organization, and it still comes with a real CSIS security clearance and everything that entails.
The role covers the kind of behind-the-scenes work that keeps an organization like CSIS running: drafting correspondence, formatting reports and presentations, coordinating travel and meeting logistics, managing calendars, and acting as a go-to contact for administrative questions.
You don't need a university degree for this one. CSIS is asking for either a college diploma plus one year of relevant experience, or a high school diploma plus two years of experience in general administrative work or client service. Comfort with everyday office software (word processing, email, spreadsheets, databases) is expected, and experience with data entry or records management counts as a bonus.
The Montreal and Gatineau postings specifically require bilingual proficiency in French and English, while the Toronto and Burnaby locations only require English. Like the Human Intelligence Officer role, this one still requires an Enhanced Top Secret security clearance, meaning a polygraph and background check are part of the process here too, and the same "don't tell anyone" discretion request applies.
How to apply
You can apply for the Human Intelligence Officer role here, or the Administrative Assistant role here.
Applications close September 30, 2026.
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