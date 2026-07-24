Canada issued a travel warning about global disruptions and it could affect your next trip
Your flight doesn't have to go anywhere near the Middle East to get caught up in what's happening there right now.
The Government of Canada has issued a new advisory on global travel disruptions, warning that recent military activity in the Middle East is affecting fuel supplies, flight schedules, and security conditions well beyond its borders.
Here's what travellers should know.
Fuel shortages could disrupt more than flights
The situation has affected the global fuel supply, and some destinations could see shortages or temporary rationing as a result. Fuel shortages can affect local transportation, access to everyday goods and services, and in some cases, your ability to stay somewhere as planned if things start breaking down around you.
Flights could change with little or no warning
Because of those same fuel shortages, flights anywhere, not just routes touching the Middle East, could face delays, rerouting, or cancellations. Routes may get longer, costs may climb for flights, accommodations, and meals, and availability could tighten up. Honestly, the safest move is just to check directly with your airline or travel provider both before you leave Canada and before your return trip, since these changes can happen with basically no notice.
Security risks extend beyond the region itself
Tensions in the Middle East are also raising security concerns elsewhere in the world. The advisory flags a higher risk of demonstrations and possible targeted attacks, with extra caution recommended around tourist areas, places of worship, and embassies or consulates. Locations connected to the United States or Israel specifically are considered at increased risk right now.
The general advice here is the same as with any elevated security situation: stay aware of your surroundings, steer clear of demonstrations and large gatherings, and follow local authorities' instructions.
Where the warnings are most serious right now
As of July 2026, a number of countries carry Canada's most serious travel warning, "avoid all travel," including several tied directly to the current Middle East situation:
- Yemen
- Syria
- Lebanon
- Iraq
- Iran
- Kuwait
- Bahrain
- Afghanistan
- Libya
- Somalia
- Sudan
- South Sudan
- Mali
- Central African Republic
- Democratic Republic of Congo (Kinshasa)
- Myanmar
- Venezuela
- Haiti
- North Korea
- Belarus
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Niger
- Burkina Faso
A step below that, several more destinations, some quite popular with Canadian travellers, carry an "avoid non-essential travel" warning:
- United Arab Emirates
- Qatar
- Oman
- Israel and Palestine
- Jordan
- Saudi Arabia
- Cuba
- Papua New Guinea
- Uganda
- Mauritania
- Nigeria
- Ethiopia
- Chad
- Burundi
- Eritrea
Before you go
Choosing to travel, especially anywhere on either of those lists, is entirely your own call and your own responsibility. If your plans go sideways and you end up stranded, the government is upfront that you shouldn't count on financial help, and that its ability to assist may be limited depending on the situation.
If you're still planning to travel:
- Check your destination's travel advisory, along with any layover or transit points, to understand how the situation might affect your safety.
- Confirm your travel insurance actually covers trip cancellation and interruption, and read the fine print for exclusions tied to fuel shortages or regional conflict specifically.
- Build in a backup plan. That means packing extra medication in case of delays and having funds set aside for an unplanned extra night or two.
- Register your trip through the Registration of Canadians Abroad service so the government can reach you if something happens.
If you're already living or retired abroad
The advisory also has a few notes for Canadians already settled outside the country. Keep an eye on local news in case fuel shortages start affecting your ability to stay where you are, make sure your travel documents and your family's are current and accessible, and reach out to local immigration authorities if your visa is close to expiring and leaving isn't an option right now.
If you need help
Global Affairs Canada's Emergency Watch and Response Centre is available 24/7:
- Phone: +1 613 996 8885 (collect calls accepted where available)
- SMS: +1 613 686 3658
- WhatsApp: +1 613 909 8881
- Signal: +1 613 909 8087
- Email: SOS@international.gc.ca
AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.