Flirty, Queer-Friendly Adult Mingling Events Are Coming To Montreal's Plateau
You can learn about sexual health and even meet your next summer fling!
Queer event organizers ElleLui has partnered with a Plateau sexual health store Oui Boutique to host a series of weekly adult mingling sessions, where Montrealers 18+ can learn about intimacy and meet like-minded folks in a friendly, "welcoming and intentional environment."
The mixers cost $15 and the price for entry includes a drink, so you can sip and relax as you make intrigued eye contact with the cutie across the room.
"ElleLui and Oui Boutique were inspired by the idea of creating space to openly learn about and discuss sensual pleasure, sexual health, and gender affirmation," the organizers told MTL Blog. "Through this collaboration, we’re hoping to create a fun space for people to learn and talk about topics around intimacy."
The three mixers (minglers?) are each oriented to a specific group: the first is for lesbian, queer and trans folks, the second for gay, queer and trans folks, and the last event is geared towards straight, queer and/or trans people.
Guest speakers will include author and content creator Tyra Blizzard, who will present during the lesbian-oriented evening, and nonbinary trans speaker Henri/June Pilote, who is taking charge of the gay-oriented evening.
Suzanne, the owner of Oui Boutique, spoke to MTL Blog ahead of the first mingling event. "My favourite part of mtl queer scene is its ability to renew itself constantly to make sure everyone is included in the event we create."
Oh. Adult minglers
Where: 4357, boulevard Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
When: May 10, 17, and 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Why You Should Go: To learn about sexual health, intimacy, gender and more — and to meet your next flirtationship!