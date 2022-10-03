Hockey Season Is Here & The Montreal Canadiens & RONA Are In A Gifting Mood
An encouraging way to start your renovations!
When summer fades away, hockey season is stepping into the rink. Quebecers can once again attend their favourite teams' games and cheer on their favourite players. And who says hockey in Quebec, says the Montreal Canadiens.
In order to celebrate the return of the sport this fall, the Habs are teaming up with their proud and lifelong partner RONA, who shares the same passion for hockey, to get you off to a great start to the season.
Canadiens de Montréal | Facebook
By visiting one of the participating hardware stores – Saint-Laurent, Laval, Anjou or Brossard – you have the chance to win up to $10,000 in incredible prizes from the Montreal Canadiens.
When you shop at your favourite location, you'll be able to receive one of the Canadiens’ scratch cards and get a chance to win a prize! From a pair of tickets for the October 12 game to a bubblehead of a former player or lots of other objects that will remind you of Quebecers' superstar team, you're very likely to want to start your renovations ASAP.
This collaboration will take place on October 8 and 9 during the opening hours of participating stores. Be aware though, the cards as well as the prizes are in limited quantity! This is the perfect time to get expert advice from employees in order to see your construction projects (finally) come to fruition.
In addition to very interesting Montreal Canadiens prizes, you'll be able to benefit from a wide range of products available both in-store and online, as well as the expertise of their professionals. Whether you're looking for tools, materials, decorations or appliances, you'll be able to find what you need.
Hockey fever is officially underway and fantastic surprises are available at RONA, a proud partner of the Canadiens' highlights. So, what are you waiting for to start your renovation projects while encouraging your favourite team?
To learn more about RONA, you can check out their Facebook page, Instagram account, Twitter profile or YouTube channel.