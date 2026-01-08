Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

The Canadian government just posted about nuclear emergencies & people are panicking

"Are you guys preemptively warning us???"

Aerial of nuclear power station.

On Wednesday, the "Emergency Ready in Canada" Facebook page shared a post that's got people more than a little concerned.

Ian Bracegirdle| Dreamstime
Contributor

A Facebook post from the Canadian government about preparing for nuclear emergencies has Canadians spiralling in the comments.

On Wednesday, the "Emergency Ready in Canada" Facebook page shared a post that's got people more than a little concerned. The message asks Canadians to prepare for potential radiological and nuclear emergencies, linking to official government guidelines.

"Radiological and nuclear emergencies are unlikely in Canada due to the strict controls for the use and movement of radioactive materials, but in the event there is an emergency, a plan is essential," the post reads.

The reaction in the comments section was immediate and intense. Dozens of Canadians chimed in, many questioning why this particular warning is being shared now.

"Are you guys preemptively warning us???" one person asked.

"Are we in danger now?" another commented.

Several people pointed out that these types of warnings are extremely rare. "First time since I was a little kid this has come up… I'm 63 and a bit worried I must admit," one commenter wrote.

Others connected the dots to recent geopolitical tensions. "The Canadian government shared an advisory about traveling to or out of Venezuela and a week later Trump bombed the place and took their leader. Putting this out here now makes me very concerned," someone noted.

"Kinda weird timing," another person added.

One commenter summed up what a lot of people are probably feeling: "So glad I'm old. Hope [I'm] old enough not to see WW3."

What the government is actually saying

According to the government's official guidance, radiological or nuclear emergencies are "unlikely because of the strict controls in place for the movement and use of radioactive materials and nuclear energy."

The page was last updated in 2025 and covers standard emergency preparedness information. But the fact that it's being shared now — in January 2026 — has people reading between the lines.

What you're supposed to do if there's a nuclear emergency

The government's advice follows a simple formula: go inside, listen for information, and follow instructions.

If there's an emergency:

Get inside the nearest building immediately, heading to the center or basement away from doors and windows. Turn on your radio, TV, or computer and listen to official instructions from local authorities.

If you're told to shelter in place:

Be prepared to stay inside for at least 24 hours. Close all doors, windows, and fireplace dampers. Turn off fans, air conditioners, and forced-air heating units that bring in outside air.

Before an emergency happens:

The government recommends having an emergency kit ready and making a household emergency plan. Unless you live near a nuclear power plant, you don't need potassium iodide (KI) pills. However, plastic sheeting and tape are recommended to seal windows and doors if needed.

Should Quebecers actually be worried?

Quebec's only nuclear power plant — Gentilly-2 — has been closed for years and is currently being decommissioned. There are no operating nuclear reactors in the province.

That said, there are plants in Ontario (Bruce, Pickering, and Darlington) and New Brunswick (Point Lepreau) that are relatively close to certain parts of Quebec. These facilities operate under strict regulations from the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission.

The government page emphasizes that nuclear emergencies remain unlikely in Canada. But given the comments section, the message people are hearing loud and clear is: "We wouldn't be telling you this if there wasn't a reason."

