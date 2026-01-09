You can legally take time off work in Quebec for these 7 reasons without using vacation days
It pays to know the law...
As a new year gets underway, many Quebecers are already mapping out their vacation weeks and circling statutory holidays like Saint-Jean-Baptiste and Christmas on their calendars.
But what you may not have known is that provincial labour law also allows time off for a range of personal and family situations — and in many cases, you don't have to use your vacation days to take it.
Under Quebec's Act respecting labour standards, enforced by the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST), employees can take protected leave for everything from attending a wedding to dealing with a family emergency. Some of these days are paid, others aren't, but your job is protected either way.
The catch is that many workers don't know these protections exist. They assume they need to burn through vacation days when life throws them a curveball, when in reality, these absences are already covered under Quebec law.
You just need to inform your employer as soon as possible and provide documentation if they ask for it, like a medical note or proof of the event.
Here are seven types of leave that Quebec workers are legally entitled to take.
Getting married or going to a family wedding
If you're getting married or entering a civil union, you get one paid day off. If you're attending the wedding or civil union of your child, sibling or parent, you're entitled to one unpaid day off.
You need to let your employer know at least one week ahead of time, and the day off has to be taken on or before the actual wedding date.
When a child is born or adopted
Both biological and adoptive parents can take five days off when a child is born or adopted. The first two days are paid, and you need to use the leave within 15 days of the birth or adoption.
However, if you're already on maternity or paternity leave when the birth or adoption happens, you're not entitled to these five days.
Taking care of a family member
Every worker in Quebec gets 10 days per year to care for a family member or someone they support. You can take these as full days or split them into half-days.
If you've been with your employer for at least three months, the first two days must be paid.
According to the CNESST, these days have to be related to the care, health or education of your child or your spouse's child, or the health of a parent or someone you're caring for.
After a miscarriage or abortion
If a pregnancy ends before 20 weeks, you can take up to three weeks of unpaid leave with proper documentation from a doctor.
If it happens after 20 weeks, you're eligible for up to 20 weeks of unpaid parental leave.
If your partner experiences a miscarriage or abortion, you can take five days off, with the first two being paid.
When a loved one dies
If your spouse, child, sibling or parent passes away, you're allowed to take five days off, and two of those days must be paid.
For the death of other close relatives like grandparents, you're entitled to one unpaid day.
If a close family member dies by suicide
You can take up to 104 weeks of unpaid leave if your spouse, child or parent dies by suicide. This protection is designed to give you job security while you recover and deal with what happened.
Jury duty or being called to court as a witness
If you're summoned for jury duty or need to testify as a witness in court, your employer has to let you go. It's considered a civic duty in Quebec, and your job is protected.
Your employer isn't required to pay you for the time you're away unless it's part of a collective agreement, but you may be eligible for compensation from the government to cover expenses like meals or childcare while you're in court.