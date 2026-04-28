Old Montreal's new lounge is an 'intimate hideaway' with elegant cocktails and live music
A new date-night spot has just dropped.
As if Old Montreal wasn't already a go-to spot, it's now home to a new cocktail bar serving craft cocktails, curated live music and a ''velvet atmosphere.''
Located on a small street in Old Port of Montreal, at 101 rue de la Capitale, Lovebird has opened its doors to reveal an elegant setting that invites you to slow down, embrace the moment and connect.
Cocktails are the heart of the experience at Lovebird. Here, mixology is a quiet performance — each creation crafted with intention, from seasonal fruits and house-made infusions to rare spirits and artisanal mixers, ensuring every sip tells a story.
The small plates are thoughtfully crafted to enhance the experience without overshadowing it, keeping the cocktails as the main focus.
As you sip your way through expertly crafted flavours, the cozy space fills with live music curated to enhance — not overpower — the moment. Expect jazz, soul and acoustic sets that add to the atmosphere without stealing the spotlight from what's in your glass.
If you've been looking for a new spot to unwind and enjoy a refined experience in Old Montreal, Lovebird should be your next stop.
Lovebird
Opening hours: 5-11 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday; 5 p.m.-12 a.m, Friday and Saturday
Address: 101, rue de la Capitale, Montreal, QC
MTL Blog does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.