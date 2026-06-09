Quebec has new rent increase rules — Here's what tenants moving on July 1 need to know
You can refuse your landlord's rent increase.
July 1 is almost here, and with it comes the annual Quebec Moving Day shuffle, as hundreds of thousands of leases turn over across the province at once.
If you're among those signing a new lease or renewing an existing one this summer, there's something worth knowing before you do: the provinces' rules around rent increases changed at the start of the year, and they affect every tenant in Quebec.
The new framework replaced a system that had been in place since the 1980s. It was introduced after the Tribunal administratif du logement (TAL) recommended a 5.9% rent increase in January 2025, the steepest in more than three decades, which prompted tenant advocacy groups to push back hard. The reforms are now live regardless, and if you're signing or renewing this July 1, you're operating under them whether you know it or not.
Here's what changed and what it means for you.
The formula is simpler but more rigid
Under the old system, rent increases were calculated using more than a dozen economic indicators. That's been trimmed down to four core factors: Quebec's Consumer Price Index averaged over three years, municipal property taxes and services, school property taxes if the increase exceeds inflation, and fire and liability insurance premiums.
This approach is meant to make things more predictable. The trade-off is that there's less wiggle room when disputes end up at the TAL, so knowing the formula matters more than it used to.
Landlords now have an official renovation checklist
One of the bigger changes is a formal list of major renovations that can justify rent increases. Roof or foundation work, major kitchen or bathroom renovations, door and window replacements, energy efficiency upgrades and safety system updates all make the list.
For tenants, this is actually useful. It means you can now compare whatever your landlord is claiming against an official standard, rather than taking their word for it.
A key protection renters should know about
If your landlord received any government subsidies or financial aid for renovations, they are now required to deduct that amount before calculating a rent increase. The rule exists specifically to stop tenants from paying for work that was already publicly funded. If your landlord is citing renovations as justification for a hike, you have the right to ask whether they received any government assistance before agreeing to anything.
A full list of reasons Quebec tenants can refuse a rent increase is available here.
What this means for July 1
Moving Day in Quebec is chaotic enough without having to navigate a new regulatory framework at the same time. The short version is this: increases are now more structured and technical, which makes them harder to challenge if you don't have all the details in front of you. If your new or renewed lease comes with a rent increase attached, ask for a full written breakdown.
Under the new rules, that's not just reasonable — it's your right.