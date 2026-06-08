Thousands of Canadians are owed money from a CRA data breach and the claim deadline is coming

You could be owed up to $5,200.

CRA envelopes and Canadian cash (illustrative).

Earlier this year a federal court approved an $8.7 million settlement to compensate those affected.

Maninder Singh | Dreamstime
Contributor

Back in 2020, a wave of cyberattacks hit several Government of Canada platforms — including CRA My Account and My Service Canada Account — exposing the personal and financial information of over 47,000 Canadians. In many cases, stolen credentials were used to file fraudulent CERB applications in victims' names.

A class action lawsuit followed, and earlier this year, a federal court approved an $8.7 million, settlement to compensate those affected.

Now, the claims portal is getting closer to opening — and eligible Canadians will have a six-month window to file once it does.

Who qualifies?

You may be eligible if your CRA My Account or My Service Canada Account was compromised during the attacks, which took place between June 15 and August 30, 2020. If KPMG sent you an email about the settlement, you're in.

You can also check your eligibility directly at breachsettlementcanada.kpmg.ca using your last name, the last three digits of your SIN and your email address.

When can you file?

The portal hasn't opened yet, but based on the terms of the judgment, it's expected to go live sometime this summer. The filing period opens 60 days after the appeal deadline on the approval judgment passes without a challenge. Once open, eligible Canadians will have six months to submit their claim through breachsettlementcanada.kpmg.ca or by phone at 1-833-724-6160.

How much can you claim?

Compensation is broken into three categories:

  • Up to $80 for time spent dealing with unauthorized access to your account
  • Up to $200 for time spent addressing fraudulent use of your personal information, such as a CERB application filed in your name without your knowledge
  • Up to $5,000 for out-of-pocket expenses directly tied to the breach — things like credit monitoring fees, professional fees related to identity theft, or unreimbursed financial losses

For that last category, documentation will be required, such as receipts, bank statements or invoices showing the costs are directly linked to the breach.

From Your Site Articles
canada revenue agencyclass action settlementcanada newsservice canada
Money
  • Montreal Staff
  • Montreal Staff
    MTL Blog's Montreal Staff cover everything Montrealers need to know about their city, from local news and traffic updates to new events and restaurant openings. With weather reports, local rankings, must-visit destinations and more, it's the go-to source for both locals and visitors looking to stay informed and discover the best of Montreal.

7 things Montreal does way better than the rest of Canada (sorry Toronto, it's true)

Hear me out! 👀

You haven't truly brunched in Montreal unless you've tried at least 7 of these 12 spots

How many can you check off the list?

Quebec's wealthiest family could give everyone in the province $1k and still be filthy rich

They're not giving it away any time soon.

This Montreal Mexican restaurant has $27 all-you-can-eat tacos and giant margaritas

Who's hungry?

An Air Canada flight attendant gave Rihanna a special gift on her flight to Montreal

The pop superstar was on her way to A$AP Rocky's Bell Centre concert.