Quebec author dropped from Goncourt amid AI, plagiarism allegations

Quebec author dropped from the Goncourt
Quebec author dropped from the Goncourt
Author Thélyson Orélien is shown in this undated handout photo.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Francois Couture (Mandatory Credit)
Writer

The Académie Goncourt has removed Quebec author Thélyson Orélien’s novel from a list of finalists for the prestigious French literary prize.

The academy says the decision comes amid allegations that Orélien used artificial intelligence to write “C’était ça ou mourir” as well as plagiarism allegations involving Orélien’s earlier work.

In a statement, the academy says several analyses by researchers and journalists point to the use of AI.

In a text message, Orélien said he was focusing on his health and declined to comment on the allegations.

He has previously denied using AI to write his work.

Orélien's Quebec publisher suspended promotional activities for the novel this week, citing his well-being, and a Quebec book fair dropped him as its guest of honour.

The novel remains in the running for several other major French literary prizes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2026.

By Charlotte Glorieux | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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