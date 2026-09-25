Quebec City man charged with making death threats against Prime Minister Mark Carney

Quebec man charged with threatening Carney
Quebec man charged with threatening Carney
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Writer

RCMP say a Quebec City man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened Prime Minister Mark Carney. 

The 45-year-old suspect appeared in court on Thursday, where he was charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He also faces a charge of wilfully promoting hatred against an identifiable group.

The suspect will remain in custody until his next court appearance on Oct. 1. 

Police say the suspect allegedly made the threatening comments on his Facebook page.

At least two other people have been arrested and charged with threatening Carney in recent months, including a 51-year-old Montreal man in August and a 31-year-old Calgary man earlier this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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