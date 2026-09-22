Everything you need to do to vote in the Quebec election (and one deadline you can't miss)
Are you ready to cast your ballot?
Quebec's provincial election is set for October 5, and if you haven't thought much about the logistics yet, now's the time.
There's more flexibility built into the process than most people realize, with several ways to vote well before election day, multiple valid pieces of ID, and even a way to bring your kids along.
But there's also one deadline sitting in the middle of it all that could knock you off the voters list entirely if you miss it.
Here's what you need to know before casting your ballot.
Make sure you're on the voters list
Before anything else, you need to be entered on the list of electors with an up-to-date address. If you're not on the list, or if your information is wrong, you have until October 1, 2026, at 2 p.m. to fix it. After that cutoff, there's no more room to correct it, and you won't be able to vote.
You can check your status online through Elections Québec or on the notice of entry you should be receiving by mail.
When and where to vote
You don't need your notice of entry or reminder card in hand to vote, but it speeds things up if you bring it. What you do need is one of the accepted pieces of government dentification.
Election day is Monday, October 5, 2026, with polling stations open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Elections Québec says there will be more election officers and more polling locations than usual this year to handle the crowds. Your specific polling station and hours will be listed on the yellow reminder card mailed to you the week before.
If you work on October 5, you are entitled to four hours (with no reduction in pay) between 9:30 A.M. and 8 P.M. to vote.
Advance polling happens on September 27 and 28, 2026, also 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. That address will be on your notice of entry, mailed out at the start of the election period.
Voting at the returning officer's office is the option a lot of people don't know exists, and it's open across five separate days, giving you way more scheduling flexibility than advance polls alone:
- September 25: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- September 26: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- September 29: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- September 30: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- October 1: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wait times at the returning officer's office tend to run longer, and if you're in Quebec but outside your home riding, you can go to any returning officer's office to vote for a candidate in your home electoral division.
You can find the exact address of your polling station, advance poll or returning officer's office by entering your address on Elections Québec's site.
Other situations, other options
If none of the standard options work for you, Elections Québec has separate voting processes for people who are:
- Visiting another electoral division
- Outside Quebec entirely
- Studying away from home
- Unable to leave home for health reasons
- Living in a long-term care or healthcare facility
- In a remote or isolated area
- Incarcerated
How the voting process works
Once you're at the table, the process is quick. Just show your ID, state your name and home address with your face uncovered, and an election officer will hand you a pencil and your ballot.
If you've got kids, Elections Québec encourages bringing them along. Children between 3 and 12 get their own small polling station demonstration set up just for them, though it's open to any young person under 18 curious about how the process works.
If you need accommodations, election officers are there to help with special needs at any polling location.
What you should do now
Double-check your registration now, figure out which of the several voting windows actually fits your schedule, and you'll avoid the scramble others might be dealing with on October 5.
For full details, polling station lookup and identification requirements, visit Elections Québec's official site.
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