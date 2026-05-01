You can win a trip to Mexico just by following this Montreal restaurant on Instagram
3 Amigos is going all out in celebration of Cinco de Mayo.
There's celebrating Cinco de Mayo, and then there's doing it at 3 Amigos. The difference? Parties across eight locations, plus a chance to win a trip to Mexico.
All eight 3 Amigos locations across the Greater Montreal Area are celebrating with live music, dancing and the kind of Mexican food and drink that makes you forget you're in Canada — and feel like you're on a Mexican vacation! Contact your preferred location for details about specific events.
3 Amigos has built a loyal following across the city for delivering bold flavours, generous portions, and the kind of spread that pairs well with a room full of people who are genuinely having a good time.
During Cinco de Mayo week, all of that gets turned up. The music is louder, the energy is higher, and the excuse to explore the whole menu is built right into the occasion.
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at 3 Amigos. Courtesy of 3 Amigos
Now, the part that makes this worth more than just a calendar reminder: 3 Amigos is giving away a trip to Mexico. Their annual contest runs from April 28 all the way to June 4, so you don't have to scramble to enter before the fiesta starts.
Follow them on Instagram or Facebook, keep an eye on their page for details, follow the instructions, and you're in the running. One person walks away with a free vacation. It might as well be you, right?
Cinco de Mayo at 3 Amigos
Price: No cover required; food and drink prices vary.
When: May 1-5, 2025 (contest runs April 28-June 4 ) to celebrate their 27th anniversary!
Where: All eight Greater Montreal 3 Amigos locations
Why You Need To Go: Live music, dancing, and Mexican food across eight locations* — plus a chance to win a trip to Mexico by following them on Instagram.