Quebecers can now claim up to $300,000 from the Silk and Great Value plant milk settlement

Compensation is calculated based on the severity of symptoms.

Silk almond milk

Silk almond milk for sale at Dollarama.

Al Sciola
Contributor

If you bought or drank Silk or Great Value plant-based beverages during the summer of 2024, you may be entitled to money from a class action settlement that just opened for claims.

The Superior Court of Quebec approved the $7.5 million settlement on April 17, 2026, and the claims period officially opened on June 19. The settlement applies to anyone in Canada who purchased or consumed the recalled products, including those who suffered physical or psychological harm, as well as their family members and dependents.

The backstory

In July 2024, a listeria outbreak traced to Silk and Great Value plant-based beverages resulted in three deaths, 20 serious illness cases and roughly 15 hospitalizations across Canada. The CFIA issued a recall on July 8, 2024, pulling dozens of almond, oat and coconut beverages from grocery store and Walmart shelves nationwide. A class action was subsequently filed in Montreal's Superior Court against Danone Canada, Walmart Canada and Intact Insurance. The defendants deny the allegations but agreed to the settlement.

How much you can get

Compensation is calculated based on the severity of symptoms, broken down into six levels:

  • Level I: Symptoms lasting up to 48 hours such as nausea, fever or diarrhea: $400
  • Level II: Symptoms lasting between 48 hours and one week: $1,500
  • Level III: Symptoms lasting more than one week without hospitalization: $7,000
  • Level IV: Hospitalization without serious complications or permanent after-effects: up to $30,000 ($10,000 base plus $900 per day of hospitalization, with documented expenses)
  • Level V: Hospitalization with serious complications or permanent after-effects: up to $150,000
  • Level VI: Death: up to $300,000

Family members living with the primary claimant may also be entitled to additional compensation at the more severe levels. The final amounts could be adjusted up or down depending on the total number of eligible claims received.

Who qualifies

The settlement covers anyone in Canada who purchased or consumed one of the recalled Silk or Great Value plant-based beverages subject to the July 8, 2024 recall and who experienced an illness as a result. You are not eligible if you already received compensation from Danone Canada for the same illness.

How to file a claim

To file, you need to submit a complete claim package to the claims administrator, Services Concilia Inc., by October 16, 2026. For most claims, a proof of purchase, saved packaging, or a simple signed declaration attesting to purchase and consumption is sufficient. More serious claims will require supporting medical or pharmaceutical records.

Claims can be submitted online at PlantBeverages-Settlement.com, where the full compensation grid, claim form and all relevant documents are also available.

The deadline to file is October 16, 2026.

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