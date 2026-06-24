Bell vs. Rogers vs. Telus: Canada's internet providers were ranked and one ran away with it
Is your provider slowing you down?
Most of us hold a strong opinion about our internet or phone provider, usually formed in the exact moment a video call freezes or a download takes too long.
But when it comes to Canada's biggest broadband networks, is one company really faster than than another?
Ookla, the company behind Speedtest, released its latest Canada Connectivity Report covering July through December 2025. It pulls from millions of consumer-run speed tests to sort out which providers actually deliver the fastest and most reliable service, both on your phone and on your home connection.
One name kept turning up at the top.
Bell was named both the best and fastest 5G provider in the country for the back half of 2025, posting a median 5G download speed of 171.17 Mbps and an upload speed of 13.61 Mbps. It also walked away with the awards for fastest mobile network overall and best mobile gaming experience.
That doesn't mean it swept everything. Rogers earned the nod for the best mobile video experience, with the strongest video streaming score of the three, so anyone who spends a lot of time on YouTube or TikTok may notice the difference.
Telus was recognized for the most consistent mobile network, landing a consistency score of 85.6%.
There's also a caveat worth flagging. When Ookla combined every technology together instead of looking at 5G on its own, no provider came out as the clear best mobile network. The three were close enough that the data couldn't separate them.
For home internet, it wasn't close
Bell pure fibre was both the best and the fastest home internet service in Canada, with a median download speed of 372.04 Mbps, upload speeds of 321.44 Mbps and latency of just 8 milliseconds. Rogers was the next fastest on raw download speed at 325.42 Mbps.
Ranked by Ookla's overall connectivity score, Bell pure fibre (85.27) edged out Telus PureFibre (84.51) in a near tie at the top, with Rogers (81.99) a step behind. Quebec's own Videotron sat further down the list at 78.17, just behind Cogeco. Bell pure fibre also took the awards for best provider gaming experience and top rated ISP.
Where Montreal lands in all this
Among Canada's most populous cities, Montreal recorded the slowest median fixed download speed at 204.57 Mbps, with Vancouver and Mississauga sitting just ahead of it. Edmonton topped that list at 298 Mbps, followed by Ottawa and Toronto.
Montreal fared better on mobile, landing mid-pack with a median download speed of 116.2 Mbps, while Vancouver led the big cities at 136.92 Mbps. In both categories, Bell was the fastest provider within Montreal specifically, which lines up with how it performed across the country.
The entire Ookla report is available here.
This story was inspired by the article "Rogers vs. Bell vs. Telus: The fastest internet provider in Canada was revealed" which was originally published on Narcity.