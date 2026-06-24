Canada has issued travel warnings for 7 European hotspots due to 'the threat of terrorism'
Planning a trip to Europe? Here's what you need to know.👇
If you're a Canadian travelling to Europe this year, you'll want to check Canada's latest travel advisories before you book — or before you board.
The Government of Canada has issued travel warnings for nine of Europe's most popular destinations, including hotspots like Italy, Spain and France.
Each of these countries currently carries a Level 2 Canada travel advisory, meaning the government advises Canadians to "exercise a high degree of caution" due to an ongoing terrorism threat.
Canada's travel advice and advisories are classified across four risk levels. Level 1 means "Take normal security precautions," while Level 2 means "Exercise a high degree of caution."
Level 3 advises travellers to "Avoid non-essential travel," and Level 4 — the most serious Canada travel alert — means "Avoid all travel."
It's worth noting that many of these Canada travel advisories have been in place for months, if not longer. A Level 2 Canada travel warning isn't necessarily a reason to cancel your trip or put your European travel plans on hold — these are some of the world's most visited destinations, and millions of people travel there safely every year.
What these advisories do highlight is the importance of staying informed, remaining vigilant in crowded or high-profile areas, and keeping up with local security updates while you're there.
Whether you're planning a city break, a coastal escape, or a cross-continent adventure, here's the Canada travel advice you need to know for each destination before you go.
France
Last Updated: June 19, 2026
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in France due to the threat of terrorism.
Details: France is a bucket-list destination, whether you're dreaming of sipping wine in a Parisian café, strolling through the lavender fields of Provence, or hitting the slopes in the Alps. But while the country offers stunning architecture, world-class cuisine, and unmatched culture, officials warn that terrorism remains a serious concern.
Attacks — both planned and opportunistic — have occurred in recent years, resulting in casualties. Potential targets include government buildings, places of worship, transport hubs, and busy public spaces like restaurants, markets, hotels, and concert venues. Paris tourist areas are specifically flagged as higher-risk.
The French government's Vigipirate plan maintains a three-level public alert system for terrorism, and France is currently at level 3 ("attack emergency") — the highest tier. Under Operation Sentinelle, police and military units are permanently deployed in public spaces that could be targeted.
Expect a heightened security presence across the country, particularly around major events, religious holidays, and sporting occasions. It's also worth being mindful of petty crime, which Canada's travel advisory says is common in busy tourist areas.
Italy
Last Updated: June 23, 2026
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Italy due to the threat of terrorism.
Details: From the ancient streets of Rome to the canals of Venice and the rolling hills of Tuscany, Italy is one of Europe's most beloved destinations. But alongside the art, architecture, and incredible pizza and pasta, Canadian officials warn that terrorism remains a concern.
Attacks have occurred in European cities, and further incidents in Italy cannot be ruled out. Potential targets include government buildings, places of worship, transport hubs, and busy public spaces like restaurants, markets, hotels, and tourist attractions. Travellers should be particularly alert during religious holidays, sporting events, and other major public gatherings.
The Italian government maintains a public alert system for terrorism, with threat level changes communicated through local media. Expect an increased police and military presence at major landmarks, tourist areas, and transport hubs, especially during holidays.
It's also worth noting that petty crime is common in busy tourist areas, so keep an eye on your belongings in crowded spots.
Belgium
Last Updated: June 23, 2026
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Belgium due to the threat of terrorism.
Details: A must-visit for history lovers, foodies, and beer enthusiasts, Belgium packs an impressive amount of charm into a small country. But Canada's travel advisory warns that terrorism remains a real concern here.
Belgium has experienced multiple attacks resulting in deaths and injuries, and further incidents cannot be ruled out.
Potential targets include government buildings, places of worship, transport hubs, and busy public spaces like restaurants, markets, hotels, and tourist attractions. Travellers should stay particularly alert during sporting events, religious holidays, and other major public gatherings.
Following a shooting in Brussels in October 2023, the national terrorism threat level was raised to 3 out of 4, where it remains. The Belgian government communicates threat level changes through local media and its public alert system. Canadian visitors should expect an increased police presence across the country.
It's also worth being aware that violent crime has been on the rise in Brussels and other major cities, and petty crime is common at popular tourist sites and on public transit.
United Kingdom
Last Updated: June 23, 2026
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in the United Kingdom due to the threat of terrorism.
Details: From the iconic landmarks of London to the rugged landscapes of Scotland and the historic charm of the English countryside, the U.K. is a perennial favourite for Canadian travellers. That said, Canada's travel advisory warns that terrorism remains a serious concern.
Previous attacks in the U.K. have resulted in casualties, including knife attacks, vehicle rammings, and explosions. These incidents have occurred mainly in London but have also occurred elsewhere in the country.
Further attacks are considered likely. Potential targets include government buildings, places of worship, transport hubs, and busy public spaces like restaurants, markets, hotels, and tourist attractions.
The U.K. government maintains a public alert system for terrorism, with the national threat level currently sitting at 4 out of 5 ("severe"). In Northern Ireland, the threat level is somewhat lower at 3 out of 5 ("substantial").
Travellers should stay particularly alert during sporting events, religious holidays, elections, and other major public gatherings.
Germany
Last Updated: June 23, 2026
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Germany due to the threat of terrorism.
Details: Germany is a dream destination for history buffs, culture seekers, and food lovers alike — from the buzzing streets of Berlin to the fairytale castles of Bavaria and the festive charm of its famous Christmas markets. But Canada's travel warning for Germany states that terrorism remains a genuine concern.
Several attacks have taken place in Germany in recent years, resulting in injuries and deaths, and further incidents are considered likely. Potential targets include government buildings, places of worship, transport hubs, and busy public spaces — with Christmas markets specifically flagged as higher-risk locations.
As in other European countries, travellers should remain particularly alert during sporting events, religious holidays, and other major public gatherings.
The German government maintains a public alert system for terrorism, with threat level changes communicated through local media.
It's also worth being mindful that knife and vehicle-ramming attacks have occurred in crowded areas like commercial districts and transit centres, so visitors are urged to stay aware of their surroundings.
Denmark
Last Updated: June 23, 2026
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Denmark due to the threat of terrorism.
Details: Denmark might be fairytale castles and Michelin-starred restaurants on the surface, but the Danish Security and Intelligence Service currently rates the country's terrorism threat at 4 out of 5 ("significant") — meaning an attack is considered a real possibility.
Crowded public spaces, transport hubs, and tourist attractions are among the potential targets, so staying alert in busy areas is worthwhile, particularly around major events and religious holidays.
A few other things to keep in mind: petty crime increases during the summer and winter tourist seasons, and certain parts of Copenhagen — particularly Christiania — have seen gang-related violence in the past.
Spain
Last Updated: June 23, 2026
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Spain due to the threat of terrorism.
Details: Spain is one of Europe's most popular destinations thanks to its stunning architecture, world-class food, and coastline that delivers year-round. That said, the country's terrorism threat level sits at 4 out of 5 ("high"), and attacks resulting in deaths and injuries have occurred in the past.
Further incidents can't be ruled out, so staying alert in busy tourist areas, transport hubs, and public spaces is worthwhile — particularly during sporting events and religious holidays.
The Spanish government maintains a public alert system and communicates any changes in threat levels through local media.
Petty crime is also common in popular tourist spots in both Barcelona and Madrid, including Las Ramblas, Sagrada Família, and the major train stations.
While it's important to stay informed before travelling to any of these destinations, a Level 2 Canada travel advisory shouldn't put you off visiting. Europe remains one of the world's most popular travel regions for Canadians, and with a little common sense and awareness, you can still have an incredible trip!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
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