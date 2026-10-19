3 Amigos 'Pink Menu' is a delicious way to help fight breast cancer this October
$1 from each Pink Menu item sold will be donated during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.💖
This October, 3 Amigos is adding a little extra meaning to your next margarita, mocktail or dessert.
Until October 31, the Quebec-based restaurant is partnering with the Fondation cancer du sein du Québec for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, launching a special Pink Menu across all eight of its locations
For every Pink Menu item sold, $1 will be donated to the Foundation, helping support its work and raising awareness of the importance of breast cancer prevention and support.
Breast cancer touches the lives of countless women, families and loved ones across Quebec, and through its Pink Menu, 3 Amigos are giving diners a delicious way to support an important cause.
Menu items will be available at all eight 3 Amigos locations across Quebec throughout October. Here's what you can add to your next order to show your support and make a difference.
Pink Margarita
Pink MargaritaCourtesy of 3 Amigos
The limited-time Pink Margarita puts a colourful twist on a 3 Amigos favourite. Refreshing, citrusy and unmistakably pink, it's a fun way to raise a glass to an important cause. Prefer to skip the alcohol? The Pink Mocktail means everyone can join in and show their support.
Priced at $11.95, each Pink Margarita sold means $1 goes directly to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.
Pink 3 Leches Cake with Almonds
Pink 3 Leches Cake with AlmondsCourtesy of 3 Amigos
Dessert is getting the pink treatment too. The Pink 3 Leches puts a special spin on the traditional Mexican favourite. Light, creamy and finished with almonds, it's a sweet way to end your meal and give back at the same time.
It's priced at $9.95, and $1 from every slice sold goes towards the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.
When you go out to eat, it's about more than just sharing a table. Dining together is one of the many small ways a community can come together and show up for each other.
And that's what 3 Amigos is doing with its Pink Menu this October. Whether it's a Pink Margarita with friends, a Pink Mocktail or a slice of Pink 3 Leches, every order contributes to something bigger — one sip, one bite and one small choice at a time.
The Pink Menu is available at all eight 3 Amigos locations until the end of October.