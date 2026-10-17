This Quebec town is like a fall trip to New England with crimson leaves and storybook charm
It's a road trip away from Montreal. 🍂
If you've been dreaming of a fall getaway filled with fiery foliage, cute little shops and postcard-worthy streets like the kind you might find in a New England town, you don't need to cross the border.
Just a short road trip from Montreal, you can visit a charming small town home to historic buildings, colourful trees and cozy spots that make it feel like you've stepped right into a storybook.
Just a little over an hour from Montreal, Knowlton is a small town that's perfect for visiting on a crisp autumn day.
Located in the Eastern Townships, this picturesque community sits along the shores of Lac Brome.
Knowlton is actually one of seven villages that make up the town of Lac Brome. It has been called one of Quebec's most beautiful villages, and is home to boutique shopping, antique dealers, quaint restaurants and cafes, country inns and charming B&Bs.
The Victorian village, which was founded in 1855, is famous for its Loyalist roots and outstanding built heritage.
Visiting is like stepping back in time, and may make you feel like you're wandering through a town in New England, rather than Canada, thanks to the many colonial houses and buildings you'll encounter.
While Lac Brome is a beautiful place to visit in any season, fall is an especially magical time, when the leaves change colour and the area becomes draped in hues of red, orange and gold.
One of the best ways to experience Knowlton is simply to wander around the village centre and take in its old-fashioned charm.
The streets are lined with heritage buildings, independent businesses and quaint storefronts, with colourful trees as a backdrop. You can spend an afternoon here popping into little shops, browsing antiques and stopping for coffee or a sweet treat.
Step into the Cozy Pines Café on Chemin Lakeside, a cozy spot offering pastries, coffee and specialty drinks set right beneath a cute bookstore, Brome Lake Books.
Or, head to Caron & Frères, a spot serving up specialty cafe drinks with a gorgeous terrace perfect for a sunny fall day.
If you feel like doing some shopping, the Lac Brome area has no shortage of boutique and antique stores to choose from, many of which can be found along Chemin Lakeside or Chemin Lac Brome.
Step into Antiquité Lebel Objet, located in the heart of Knowlton on Mont-Echo Road, to shop a large selection of vintage and .925 silver jewelry, furniture, books, tableware, glasses, cameras, collectibles, and more.
For a great way to admire the fall foliage, take the Lac-Brome Path, an 11-kilometre linear trail that connects Knowlton’s historic downtown to the Foster area while following the shores of Brome Lake.
On the route, you'll come to a lookout at Trestle Cove that offers a panoramic view of Brome Lake and the surrounding hills as they're bathed in fall colours.
You can hike or bike on the trail, and you can even bring your furry friend along, provided that they are on a leash.
Call's Mills is another beautiful spot to take in the autumn scenery. The 1-kilometre wooded trail can be accessed from Call's Mills Park, a few minutes outside West Brome, and can be done on foot or by bike.
Once you work up an appetite, you'll find a number of charming bistros and restaurants to choose from, such as La Knowlton Co., a microbrewery that serves pizza, burgers and other classic bites, or Bistro West Brome, a fine-dining spot set in the Auberge West Brome hotel.
Foodies will also want to take note of the region's many farms, vineyards and orchards, where you can get wine, beer, honey, jams, fresh produce and pick-your-own fruits and vegetables.
With so much to see and do, and a beautiful setting just over an hour away from Montreal, Knowlton makes for the perfect autumn day trip or weekend getaway.
Come for the fall scenery, and stay for the area's small-town charm.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.