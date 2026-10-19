Canada's secret service is hiring in Montreal and jobs pay $120K if you speak these languages

You could finally live out your secret agent fantasies.

A Canadian Security Intelligence Service sign.

The permanent position pays between $99,392 and $120,917 a year.

Avery Friedlander | Narcity
Senior Writer

If you've ever pictured yourself working in intelligence, the reality probably involves fewer high-speed car chases than the movies would suggest. But it does come with a pretty solid paycheque.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring communications analysts in Montreal and several other cities across Canada. The catch? You'll need to speak one of six specific languages.

The permanent position pays between $99,392 and $120,917 a year.

Here's everything to know about the job before applying.

What the job involves

Communications analysts listen to or read communications in a foreign language, translate them and decide whether they're worth looking into further. From there, they write reports that could open up new leads for investigations.

According to the job posting, the role involves researching social, economic, geopolitical and ethnocultural issues, and drawing on your own knowledge of the culture tied to the language. CSIS also says candidates should have a strong interest in intelligence and politics, and be comfortable with technology and social media.

The posting does come with a warning, though. The job may expose you to disturbing content, and overtime should be expected.

The languages CSIS is looking for

To apply, you'll need an expert-level command of one of these languages:

  • Spanish
  • Mandarin
  • Russian
  • Punjabi
  • Urdu
  • Hindi

Your foreign language skills will be tested in writing, along with your English or French.

Official language requirements vary depending on the position. Some require English or French, some require English only, and others require both.

Where the jobs are

Positions are available at CSIS regional offices in Montreal, Gatineau, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina and Winnipeg. You'll need to specify which location you're applying for in your cover letter.

Who can apply

The job is open to Canadian citizens only. You'll also need:

  • A bachelor's degree and two years of experience in research, analysis, report writing and teamwork. A master's degree or PhD may count toward that experience.
  • An equivalency assessment from a recognized Canadian institution, at your own expense, if your degree was earned outside Canada.
  • Expert-level proficiency in one of the six languages.

Experience in interpretation or translation is considered an asset.

The hiring process isn't easy

Getting through the door takes some work.

Candidates have to pass three assessments, all done in a single full day, covering the foreign language, written communication, analysis and attention to detail. Fail one, and your application ends there. Those who pass all three move on to an interview.

Like all CSIS jobs, you'll also need to obtain a Top Secret security clearance. That includes a security interview, a polygraph test and a background investigation, which covers your finances and credit. CSIS also says candidates must stop using any illegal drugs as soon as they apply.

Once hired, new analysts have to complete a training course for communications analysts.

If you apply, CSIS asks that you don’t talk about it, including on social media. The only exceptions are your spouse or partner and close family members, and you'll need to remind them to stay quiet too.

How to apply

The deadline to apply is October 29, 2026. Applications are being reviewed on an ongoing basis until all positions are filled, so you might not want to wait until the last minute.

You can find the full job posting and apply on the CSIS website.

CSIS Communications Analyst

Salary: $99,392 to $120,917 a year

Employer: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)

Locations: Montreal, Gatineau, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina and Winnipeg

Deadline: October 29, 2026


AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.

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  • Al Sciola
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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