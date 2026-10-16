Quebec's winter tire deadline is weeks away, but not every driver has to follow the rule
Here's everything you need to know before you book that garage appointment, including the handful of drivers who are exempt.
If Montreal's weather already has you digging your tuque out of the closet, your car might be due for its own wardrobe change.
With overnight temperatures expected to hover near freezing this weekend, winter is officially creeping up on Quebec. And so is the province's winter tire deadline.
Here's everything you need to know before you book that garage appointment, including the handful of drivers who are exempt.
When do you need winter tires in Quebec?
According to the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ), all motorized road vehicles registered in Quebec must be equipped with four winter tires from December 1 to March 15, inclusive.
That applies to rental cars, too, as well as mopeds, motorized scooters and motorcycles. Drivers caught without them between those dates could face a fine of $200 to $300, plus costs.
And if you prefer studded tires, you can already put them on. In Quebec, studded tires are allowed from October 15 to May 1 on passenger vehicles, taxis and commercial vehicles weighing up to 3,000 kg.
Who's exempt from the rule?
The requirement covers almost everyone, but the SAAQ does make a few exceptions.
The rule doesn't apply to:
- Vehicles bought from a dealer, for the first seven days after the purchase
- Leased vehicles, during the last seven days of a lease of 12 months or more
- Vehicles with dealer plates (X plates)
- Vehicles with a temporary registration certificate, for up to seven days after it was issued
- Motor homes
- Spare tires
- Motorcycles used as emergency vehicles
- Vehicles that have been issued a winter tire exemption certificate
That last one requires a formal request, which you can make online through SAAQclic or in person at an SAAQ service outlet.
Heavy vehicles, tool vehicles and farm machinery are also excluded from the requirement, since they fall under different rules.
So unless you're in one of those situations, you'll need to make the switch.
Why you shouldn't wait until December
The deadline might be December 1, but the weather doesn't usually wait that long.
The SAAQ says the rubber in summer and all-season tires starts to harden and lose its grip once temperatures drop below 7°C, or when there's snow or ice on the road. Winter tires, on the other hand, are designed to stay flexible in temperatures as low as -40°C. Their treads also hold onto snow, which actually helps improve traction.
Since those conditions usually show up well before December, the SAAQ strongly recommends getting your winter tires on early. A meteorologist told us something similar last year: temperature, not snow, should be your cue.
And with the usual rush at garages in November, booking sooner rather than later could save you a headache.
How to make sure your tires are up to par
Not every tire labelled for cold weather meets Quebec's requirements.
Since December 15, 2014, only tires with the official winter tire pictogram, a mountain with a snowflake in the middle, and studded tires are considered winter tires under the Highway Safety Code.
If you're reusing last year's set or buying used, there are two more things to check.
First, the tread depth should be at least 4.8 mm (6/32 in) across the entire width of the tire when it's installed. Traction can drop quickly once treads wear down past that point, especially if you drive long distances in winter.
Second, drivers should check how old their tires are. Older tires harden over time and become less effective on snow and ice. To find the manufacture date, look for the DOT number on the side of the tire. The last four digits tell you the week and year it was made. For example, 3622 means the 36th week of 2022.
While you're at the garage
The SAAQ also recommends giving your car a full tune-up before the cold really hits.
That includes checking your wipers, heating and defrost system, washer fluid, brake and power steering fluids, antifreeze, oil, battery, alternator, belts and brakes. Don't forget your headlights, signal lights and horn, and make sure your spare tire is in good shape too.
You can find more details on the SAAQ's winter preparation page