June's Canada Child Benefit payment is on its way and a raise is coming next month
The new benefit year kicks off in July.
Canadian parents receiving the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) have another deposit coming this month, and it's the last one before payment amounts go up.
The CCB is a tax-free monthly payment from the Canada Revenue Agency designed to help families cover everyday costs like groceries, daycare, clothing and school supplies. It goes to parents with children under 18, with the amount varying based on household income, number of kids and their ages.
Worth knowing: the CRA is set to increase payment amounts next month, when the new benefit year kicks off in July. As of July 2026, eligible families can receive up to $8,157 per year for each child under 6 and up to $6,883 per year for each child aged 6 to 17. Until then, here's what to expect from June's deposit.
What is the Canada Child Benefit?
Introduced in 2016, the CCB replaced the old Universal Child Care Benefit and has grown into one of the federal government's most widely used tools for supporting Canadian families. It's administered by the CRA and paid out monthly.
The amount you receive isn't the same for everyone. The CRA factors in your total household income, the number of children you have, their ages and whether any qualify for disability-related support. Provincial and territorial top-ups are also common, and since the CRA bundles everything into one deposit, your monthly total may include more than just the federal portion.
June 2026 payment amounts
Through June 2026, the maximum monthly amounts are:
- $666.41 per child under 6
- $562.33 per child aged 6 to 17
These maximums are available to families with a net household income of $37,487 or less. Families earning above that threshold still qualify, but the benefit is gradually reduced based on income and number of children.
Families with a child who has an approved Disability Tax Credit can also receive the Child Disability Benefit, worth an additional $284.25 per month per eligible child. That supplement starts phasing out at a household income of $81,222.
Your benefit payments are recalculated every July based on your adjusted family net income from the previous year.
Provincial and territorial programs can add up to $300 more per child per month, depending on where you live.
More about CCB payment amounts
Who qualifies for the CCB?
To be eligible, you need to be the primary caregiver of at least one child under 18, which means handling the day-to-day responsibilities of raising that child. Shared custody arrangements allow each parent to claim 50% of what they would receive with full custody.
You must also be a Canadian resident for tax purposes and have one of the following: Canadian citizenship, permanent resident status, protected person status, temporary resident status of at least 18 consecutive months, or registration under the Indian Act.
Eligibility doesn't cut off at a specific income level. The benefit phases out gradually as household income rises, so the exact point where payments stop depends on your individual circumstances.
How to apply
The smoothest path is applying at birth registration. Most provinces and territories allow you to share your newborn's information directly with the CRA at that stage, which gets the benefit rolling without any extra steps.
If that window has passed, you can apply online through CRA My Account or by mailing a completed Form RC66 to your nearest tax centre. The online option is quicker.
One thing to stay on top of: both you and your partner need to file a tax return each year to keep payments flowing, even if neither of you owes anything. The CRA will also automatically assess your eligibility for any applicable provincial or territorial child benefits once your CCB application is approved.
More about applying for the CCB
When does June's CCB payment arrive?
June's Canada Child Benefit payment arrives on Friday, June 19.
Payments typically go out on the 20th of each month, shifting to the closest earlier business day when the 20th falls on a weekend or holiday.
The first deposit of the new benefit year, which will reflect the updated July 2026 amounts, goes out on July 20.
More about federal benefit payment dates
Estimating your payment
The CRA's child and family benefits calculator lets you estimate your monthly total by entering your household income, number of children, their ages and any disability credits that apply. It accounts for both federal and provincial or territorial benefits, so the figure you get back should reflect your full expected deposit.
Online child benefits calculator
Tax info
The CCB is entirely tax-free. Payments aren't considered income, don't need to be reported on your return and won't change what you owe or what you get back at tax time.