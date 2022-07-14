Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Canada Will Bring Back Random COVID-19 Testing For Fully-Vaxxed Int'l Air Travellers

Just over one month after the government dropped the measure.

Senior Editor
Montreal-Trudeau Airport.

Sylvain Rodrigue | Dreamstime

Canada will reintroduce mandatory random COVID-19 testing at airports for fully vaccinated travellers entering the country. The measure will take effect in international airports in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary on July 19, just over one month after the federal government dropped it.

The move comes amid increasing domestic case counts and hospitalizations as the new Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 continue to spread.

Unlike the last time officials instituted the measure, random mandatory testing will occur outside airports, through either in-person appointments at designated sites or virtual appointments.

Fully vaccinated international air travellers selected for random testing will get information to set up their appointments via email after submitting their customs declaration.

In a press release, federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said it was always the government's intention for border measures to "remain flexible and adaptable." He said officials would continue to alter measures as necessary.

Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra suggested the measure was especially necessary amid a global uptick in travel.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

