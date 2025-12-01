Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User Avatar Build your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Looking for a job? Here are the highest (and lowest) paying fields in Quebec right now

Are you due for a career change?

A Quebec flag waves. Right: A stack of money.

According to updated data from StatCan, the median weekly wage for full-time workers in Quebec now sits at $1,280

Marc Bruxelle| Dreamstime, Derek Robbins| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

With the new year around the corner, plenty of Quebecers are eyeing fresh starts, including on the job front.

If your bank account has been gently suggesting a career change, you're not alone. New numbers from Statistics Canada reveal exactly which industries are bringing home the biggest paycheques in Quebec, and let's just say some job sectors are out-earning the provincial norm by a mile.

According to updated data from StatCan, the average weekly wage for full-time workers in Quebec now sits at $1,280, but depending on what field you're in, you could be making hundreds more (or quite a bit less). From the lowest-earning jobs in hospitality to six-figure careers in energy and public administration, the wage gap across industries is wide enough to make anyone rethink their resume.

Here's how every major sector stacks up, from the leanest paycheques to the fattest ones.

17. Accommodation and food services — $741/week

Restaurants, cafés, hotels and catering jobs sit at the bottom of Quebec's wage ladder. If your dream career involves tips and table numbers, this is still the province's lowest-paying sector.

16. Agriculture — $964/week

From farm work to greenhouse production, this field lands under the $1,000 mark. The work is essential, but the wages remain modest.

15. Business, building and other support services — $972/week

Roles involving janitorial services, call centres, HR, and administrative contracts stay just shy of the provincial median.

14. Wholesale and retail trade — $1,000/week

Warehouse employees and retail workers finally break into four digits, but only barely.

13. Other services (except public administration) — $1,154/week

A mixed category that includes everything from car repairs to community organizations.

12. Health care and social assistance — $1,083.25/week

From hospitals to long-term care, this essential sector pays above some service fields but below the Quebec average — despite enormous demand.

11. Services-producing sector — $1,249.20/week

This StatCan umbrella category covers a wide range of occupations across the service economy.

10. Transportation and warehousing — $1,250/week

Moving goods and people pays consistently well, especially in logistics and freight.

9. Manufacturing — $1,275/week

Whether it's aerospace, food production or consumer goods, factory work sits right around Quebec's weekly median.

8. Educational services — $1,480.85/week

Teachers and academic staff continue to earn well above average wages, despite ongoing labour pressures.

7. Information, culture and recreation — $1,467.38/week

Film, media, gaming and cultural industries are more lucrative than some may think.

6. Finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing — $1,500/week

Banks, insurance firms, and real-estate outfits remain dependable high-earners.

5. Professional, scientific and technical services — $1,538.40/week

This category covers a wide range of white-collar fields, such as law, engineering, architecture, IT, and consulting.

From cranes to condos, construction continues to offer strong wages and steady demand.

3. Public administration — $1,625/week

It's no secret that government roles pay extremely well and come with high job security and benefits.

2. Forestry, fishing, mining, quarrying, oil and gas — $1,848/week

Resource extraction remains the second-highest-earning field. The work is rugged and remote, but the paycheques are serious.

1. Utilities — $1,965.07/week

Energy, power distribution, and water systems officially top Quebec's income ladder at the moment. If you control the power grid, you probably don't stress about your hydro bill.

For context, these wage figures come from Statistics Canada's October 2025 payroll data and reflect the median weekly earnings of full-time workers in each industry. That means they're a midpoint, not a guaranteed salary. Every sector includes a mix of entry-level roles, specialized jobs, union positions, and high-earning professionals.

So if an industry looks low (or surprisingly high), keep in mind that it's capturing the whole range of jobs under that umbrella, not just the top or bottom.

From Your Site Articles
montreal jobs highest paying jobs in canada average salary quebec minimum wage quebec
Montreal Money Money
  • Alexander Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

Canada is increasing the GST/HST credit in 2026 and here's how much you could get

More please.

This storybook Quebec town near Montreal was just named Canada's best Christmas destination

It's up there with New York, London, and Edinburgh. 🎄

This sparkling Christmas village near Montreal has woodland carriage rides and twinkly streets

It's like walking into a Christmas story. 🎄✨

Montreal is heading into a deep freeze this week & wind chill temperatures could reach -25°C

You better start bundling up.