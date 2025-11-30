This sparkling Christmas village near Montreal has woodland carriage rides and twinkly streets
If you're craving the kind of winter magic that feels straight out of an old-fashioned holiday card, there's a little village in Quebec that turns the charm all the way up once December comes around.
Just a short road trip from Montreal, this Quebec village becomes a full-on Christmas storybook with illuminated streets, Christmas carols drifting from heritage houses, and horse-drawn carriage rides that set the tone for a night you won't soon forget.
Tucked away in Drummondville, about an hour and 20 minutes from Montreal, the Village Québécois d’Antan is a magical place to visit during the holiday season.
Every winter, this historic village transforms for its Village illuminé Desjardins event, a spectacular holiday experience that brings more than 30 heritage buildings to life with thousands of shimmering lights.
As you wander along the snowy pathways, you’ll feel like you've stepped into a twinkling old Quebec settlement where time slows down and everything feels cozy, festive, and nostalgic.
Filled with outdoor magic and heartwarming activities, the Village illuminé Desjardins offers plenty of experiences to enjoy.
Here, you'll find a toy workshop, gatherings around the fire, outdoor games, and a variety of activities, including snowball fights and hockey bottine or "boot hockey."
There are also multiple gaming kiosks where you can try your hand at axe throwing, bean bag tossing, and a plush toy toss.
New for this year is a Holiday Trail featuring brightly decorated Christmas trees, a Yule log and mistletoe. Outdoor fireplaces around the village offer a place to warm up from the cold.
Visitors can also enjoy nightly musical entertainment at the chalet, traditional dance performances, Christmas carols, as well as horse-drawn carriage rides through the forest.
While you're here, be sure to check out the Holyday Market, where visitors can shop for local products, unique creations, and authentic gifts from craftspersons and producers set up in different houses throughout the village.
The village will also offer a variety of traditional seasonal foods. On offer are a variety of quick bites, including vegetable soup, homemade chicken broth and savoury meatball stew, as well as sweet treats like traditional maple doughnuts, fudge, and potato candy.
You can also warm up with a spiked coffee or a rich hot chocolate.
The Christmas village experience begins on December 6, 2025. Tickets are required to visit, and are $37 per adult for general admission. Until December 5, however, you can take advantage of a lower, pre-sale rate of $32 per adult.
Alternatively, you can also purchase a season pass for $52 and enjoy unlimited visits to the village for the 2025 holiday season.
The Village Quebec d'Antan recommends allowing at least 3 hours for a visit and planning extra time if you want to have a drink, eat something, and take full advantage of the village's outdoor facilities.
Village Quebecois d'Antan
Price: $32+ per adult
When: Select days until December 31, 2025
Address: 1370 Rue Montplaisir, Drummondville, QC
