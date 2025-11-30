Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User Avatar Build your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

This sparkling Christmas village near Montreal has woodland carriage rides and twinkly streets

It's like walking into a Christmas story. 🎄✨

A person standing beside a house with Christmas decor. Right: A Christmas village.

A Christmas village in Quebec.

@girlyalex83 | Instagram, @evasions_quebecoises | Instagram
Contributing Writer

If you're craving the kind of winter magic that feels straight out of an old-fashioned holiday card, there's a little village in Quebec that turns the charm all the way up once December comes around.

Just a short road trip from Montreal, this Quebec village becomes a full-on Christmas storybook with illuminated streets, Christmas carols drifting from heritage houses, and horse-drawn carriage rides that set the tone for a night you won't soon forget.

Tucked away in Drummondville, about an hour and 20 minutes from Montreal, the Village Québécois d’Antan is a magical place to visit during the holiday season.

Every winter, this historic village transforms for its Village illuminé Desjardins event, a spectacular holiday experience that brings more than 30 heritage buildings to life with thousands of shimmering lights.

As you wander along the snowy pathways, you’ll feel like you've stepped into a twinkling old Quebec settlement where time slows down and everything feels cozy, festive, and nostalgic.

Filled with outdoor magic and heartwarming activities, the Village illuminé Desjardins offers plenty of experiences to enjoy.

Here, you'll find a toy workshop, gatherings around the fire, outdoor games, and a variety of activities, including snowball fights and hockey bottine or "boot hockey."

There are also multiple gaming kiosks where you can try your hand at axe throwing, bean bag tossing, and a plush toy toss.

New for this year is a Holiday Trail featuring brightly decorated Christmas trees, a Yule log and mistletoe. Outdoor fireplaces around the village offer a place to warm up from the cold.

Visitors can also enjoy nightly musical entertainment at the chalet, traditional dance performances, Christmas carols, as well as horse-drawn carriage rides through the forest.

While you're here, be sure to check out the Holyday Market, where visitors can shop for local products, unique creations, and authentic gifts from craftspersons and producers set up in different houses throughout the village.

The village will also offer a variety of traditional seasonal foods. On offer are a variety of quick bites, including vegetable soup, homemade chicken broth and savoury meatball stew, as well as sweet treats like traditional maple doughnuts, fudge, and potato candy.

You can also warm up with a spiked coffee or a rich hot chocolate.

The Christmas village experience begins on December 6, 2025. Tickets are required to visit, and are $37 per adult for general admission. Until December 5, however, you can take advantage of a lower, pre-sale rate of $32 per adult.

Alternatively, you can also purchase a season pass for $52 and enjoy unlimited visits to the village for the 2025 holiday season.

The Village Quebec d'Antan recommends allowing at least 3 hours for a visit and planning extra time if you want to have a drink, eat something, and take full advantage of the village's outdoor facilities.

Village Quebecois d'Antan

Price: $32+ per adult

When: Select days until December 31, 2025

Address: 1370 Rue Montplaisir, Drummondville, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can visit a twinkling Christmas village with tons to see, do and eat this winter.

Village Quebecois D'Antan website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

From Your Site Articles
christmas town near montreal village québécois d’antan christmas in montreal
Travel Travel Montreal
  • Katherine Caspersz

    Contributing Writer

    Katherine Caspersz (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media, covering travel, things to do and more. She has written for various news sites and magazines, including Yahoo Canada and The National Post, and worked as an editor for the Toronto Star and The Globe and Mail. She loves shopping, travel and all things spooky.

The US will soon photograph Canadians at the border — here's what travellers need to know

Anyone who refuses may be denied entry.

Canada is increasing the GST/HST credit in 2026 and here's how much you could get

More please.

This storybook Quebec town near Montreal was just named Canada's best Christmas destination

It's up there with New York, London, and Edinburgh. 🎄

Get your shovel: Montreal is in for snow and slush this weekend — with a bit of sunshine too

Who doesn't love walking through slush? 🤪

STM workers might go on strike AGAIN — right before the holidays

The gift that keeps on giving!

One of Montreal's busiest tunnels will be closed this weekend and traffic may get rough

You might need to re-route.