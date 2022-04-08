Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
permanent resident canada

Canada Permanent Resident Application Fees Are Increasing To Keep Up With Inflation

Including for the Quebec Skilled Worker program.

Senior Editor
Government of Canada logo on a building with the flag of Canada in the foreground.

Government of Canada logo on a building with the flag of Canada in the foreground.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

Starting April 30, 2022, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada is increasing Canada permanent resident application fees to adjust for inflation.

The move follows a policy shift in 2020 that allowed IRCC to increase fees every two years to match inflation, the federal department said in an April 5 news release.

The measure will see the Right of Permanent Residence Fee for principal applicants and their partners increase by $15, from $500 to $515.

Principal applicant fees for economic immigration programs, including federal skilled worker programs, the Provincial Nominee Program and the Quebec Skilled Worker program, will increase by $25 to $850.

The fee for humanitarian programs will jump too, from $550 to $570 for principal applicants, as will fees in the family reunification program, from $475 to $490 for principal sponsored applicants; $550 to $570 for spouses or common-law partners; and from $150 to $155 for sponsored dependent children.

While fees for caregiver programs did not see a hike in 2020, principal permanent residency applicants will have to pay an additional $20, $570 in total, beginning April 30.

The full list of fee increases is online.

The increase for inflation in 2020 was the first such change since 2002. At the time, the IRCC also argued the hikes were necessary to cover rising processing costs.

The government called a system "where most of the costs are borne by those who receive the services and benefit directly from them" a "cost-effective" solution.

It also pointed to even higher fees for similar immigration processes in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...