Some Quebecers will get up to $200 from this new government benefit this week
New applicants could also receive back pay worth up to $1,200.
Thousands of Quebecers will be receiving a monthly payment from the federal government this week, and if you're eligible but haven't applied yet, there's still time to access this financial support before the year ends.
The Canada Disability Benefit provides monthly deposits to working-age adults with disabilities who face additional costs in their daily lives. The program launched this past summer, and applications are still open to anyone who meets the requirements.
For those already enrolled, the December payment arrives this week. But new applicants can still submit their information and potentially receive retroactive payments dating back to July when the program first started.
Here's what you need to know about eligibility, how to apply, and when the money arrives.
What is the Canada Disability Benefit?
The Canada Disability Benefit delivers monthly financial assistance to disabled adults aged 18 to 64 across Canada. The program targets those who hold Disability Tax Credit approval and earn lower incomes.
After years of development and consultation with disability advocates, the benefit finally launched in summer 2025. Payments began flowing in July through Service Canada, which handles everything from processing applications to distributing monthly deposits.
Since you can apply anytime you're eligible, some recipients may be getting their first payment this month, while others have already received several months of deposits.
When did the Canada Disability Benefit start?
The Canada Disability Benefit started accepting applications on June 20, 2025. The first payments went out July 17 to everyone whose application was approved by the end of June.
But missing that initial window doesn't mean you've lost out. Applications are still being accepted, and you can receive back payments covering your eligibility for up to two years. This means you have until June 2027 to apply without forfeiting any funds you were entitled to.
Most applications get reviewed within 28 days, according to Service Canada. If you apply through a legal representative, processing may take up to 49 days.
Once approved, deposits arrive monthly. However, if your annual benefit total is $240 or less, Service Canada sends everything as one lump sum during your first eligible month rather than small monthly amounts throughout the year.
Canada Disability Benefit eligibility
To qualify for the CDB, you need to meet a few specific criteria.
First, you must be between 18 and 64 years old and considered a Canadian resident for tax purposes. You also need to be either a Canadian citizen, a permanent resident, a protected person, a temporary resident who has lived here at least 18 months, or someone registered under the Indian Act.
You're required to have filed your 2024 federal income tax return, regardless of whether you had any income to report.
The most critical requirement is having current approval for the Disability Tax Credit (DTC) before submitting your application.
How much is the Canada Disability Benefit?
The maximum you can get from the CDB is $2,400 per year, which breaks down to $200 monthly. That amount will go up next July since it's tied to inflation.
How much you actually receive depends on a few factors: your income, whether you're single or in a relationship, and how much of your household earnings come from working.
Here's the basic formula: for every dollar you make over the income limit, your yearly benefit drops by 20 cents. If you and your partner both qualify for the program, that reduction is only 10 cents per dollar.
If you just got approved but were eligible since the program launched in July, you're looking at a nice retroactive payment. Your December deposit could include everything you missed over the past five months — that's potentially $1,200 on top of this month's $200.
Canada Disability Benefit income threshold
What you get from this benefit hinges on three things: how much money your household makes, your relationship status, and whether one or both partners are eligible.
There's something called a "working income exemption" built into the program. Basically, it shields part of what you earn from work, self-employment, or taxable scholarships when calculating your income cap. If you're single, the first $10,000 is protected. For couples, it's $14,000.
Here's what that means in practice:
If you're single: You'll get the full $200 monthly if your adjusted net income sits at $23,000 or less. Got at least $10,000 coming from work? Then you can make up to $33,000 before the benefit starts shrinking. Once you hit $45,000, the payments stop.
If you're in a couple and only one of you qualifies: Full payments kick in when your combined household income is $32,500 or lower. If you've got $14,000 or more from working, that cap jumps to $46,500. The benefit disappears entirely once household income reaches $58,500.
If you're in a couple and both of you qualify: Each person gets the full amount when your combined income is $32,500 or less. With at least $14,000 in combined work income, you can earn up to $46,500 before seeing reductions. Payments stop completely at $70,500.
How to apply for the Canada Disability Benefit
Got an invitation letter from Service Canada over the summer? You can use the 6-digit code included in that letter to apply online through the Service Canada portal.
Have your Social Insurance Number ready, along with proof of your legal status in Canada. Adding your banking info isn't mandatory, but it'll get your money to you way faster than waiting for a cheque.
Didn't get a letter? No problem. You can still apply if you think you qualify. You'll need your SIN, your current address, and documentation proving your Canadian status. Throwing in your 2024 income (it's on line 23600 of your notice of assessment) and direct deposit details will help move things along.
Applications can be done online, over the phone, in person at any Service Canada location, or by mail. Just know that mailing it in takes way longer. Service Canada says online applications get processed the fastest.
Is the Canada Disability Benefit taxable?
Right now, the CDB falls under social assistance in the Income Tax Act. That means it's not taxed, but it does count toward your net income. And that matters because it can affect other benefits tied to your income level, like the Canada Child Benefit or the GST/HST Credit.
The feds have said they're working on exempting the CDB from income calculations under the Income Tax Act, which would stop it from messing with your other benefits. A bunch of provinces have also said they'll do the same thing.
But that hasn't happened yet. For now, Service Canada says you won't owe taxes on your CDB payments, though you will get a tax slip for them come February.
Canada Disability Benefit payment dates
Once you're approved, payments start the month after. They show up every third Thursday.
This month's payment hits accounts on Thursday, December 18.
Here are the dates for the first half of 2026:
- January 15, 2026
- February 19, 2026
- March 19, 2026
- April 16, 2026
- May 21, 2026
- June 18, 2026
One thing to note: if your total benefit for the year comes to $240 or less, Service Canada won't send monthly payments. Instead, you'll get it all in one shot on your first scheduled payment date after approval.
This article is adapted from "You could get $200 from this new government benefit in December — Here's how to apply," which was published on Narcity.