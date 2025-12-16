Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User Avatar Build your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
Advertisement Content

A festive takeover is coming to Centre Bell and Habs fans can score a FREE keepsake

Be one of the first 7,500 people through the door!

Habs fans in holiday hats

Habs fans at Centre Bell

Courtesy of Montreal Canadiens
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer

Centre Bell is about to feel a lot more festive this December as the Canadiens host a Christmas-themed night presented by Tim Hortons.

On December 20, the arena will blend game-night energy with seasonal lights and a crowd of 21,000 Habs fans ready to get into the holiday spirit.

Arriving early is definitely the move — not just to take in the atmosphere, but because the first 7,500 fans through the door will receive a Christmas ornament exclusively designed for the event.

Before heading inside, fans can enjoy a festive tailgate experience at La Cour Rio Tinto featuring:

  • A Tim Hortons food truck serving free hot chocolate and coffee samples
  • Cozy gathering spots with fireplaces, chairs, blankets, and pillows
  • A warm holiday atmosphere to enjoy before the game

GOHABSGO sign with Christmas lights Festive GOHABSGO signCourtesy of Montreal Canadiens

Once inside, the festive vibes mix with the usual hockey buzz in a way that makes the whole arena feel even more electric. It's an easy way for fans to slide into the season while still enjoying everything they love about a night at Centre Bell.

Whether you're there for the face-off, the Yuletide glow or the chance to grab a one-of-a-kind keepsake, the evening is set up to be a truly memorable outing.

As winter sets in and the holidays approach, the Montreal Canadiens are organizing a special 50/50 draw during the December 20 game. All proceeds will be donated to the Old Brewery Mission to support essential services and long-term solutions for people experiencing homelessness.

Fans are also invited to donate goods on Saturday, December 20 starting at 4 p.m. at La Place des Canadiens in La Cour Rio Tinto.

Christmas-themed evening at Centre Bell

When: December 20, 2025

Address: Centre Bell - 1909, av. des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Montreal, QC

Get your tickets here

Canada just changed its citizenship rules & it could affect your kids if you were born abroad

New rules are already in place.

A Montreal-area lottery winner has no clue they're about to lose $1 million

The winning ticket was never claimed!

Some Quebecers will get up to $200 from this new government benefit this week

New applicants could also receive back pay worth up to $1,200.

Montreal will finally warm up this week — but freezing rain and 40 km/h winds are coming

We're also getting some snow.