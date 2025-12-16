A festive takeover is coming to Centre Bell and Habs fans can score a FREE keepsake
Be one of the first 7,500 people through the door!
Centre Bell is about to feel a lot more festive this December as the Canadiens host a Christmas-themed night presented by Tim Hortons.
On December 20, the arena will blend game-night energy with seasonal lights and a crowd of 21,000 Habs fans ready to get into the holiday spirit.
Arriving early is definitely the move — not just to take in the atmosphere, but because the first 7,500 fans through the door will receive a Christmas ornament exclusively designed for the event.
Before heading inside, fans can enjoy a festive tailgate experience at La Cour Rio Tinto featuring:
- A Tim Hortons food truck serving free hot chocolate and coffee samples
- Cozy gathering spots with fireplaces, chairs, blankets, and pillows
- A warm holiday atmosphere to enjoy before the game
Festive GOHABSGO signCourtesy of Montreal Canadiens
Once inside, the festive vibes mix with the usual hockey buzz in a way that makes the whole arena feel even more electric. It's an easy way for fans to slide into the season while still enjoying everything they love about a night at Centre Bell.
Whether you're there for the face-off, the Yuletide glow or the chance to grab a one-of-a-kind keepsake, the evening is set up to be a truly memorable outing.
As winter sets in and the holidays approach, the Montreal Canadiens are organizing a special 50/50 draw during the December 20 game. All proceeds will be donated to the Old Brewery Mission to support essential services and long-term solutions for people experiencing homelessness.
Fans are also invited to donate goods on Saturday, December 20 starting at 4 p.m. at La Place des Canadiens in La Cour Rio Tinto.
Christmas-themed evening at Centre Bell
When: December 20, 2025
Address: Centre Bell - 1909, av. des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Montreal, QC