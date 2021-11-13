A Child Porn Investigation Has Led To The Arrest Of 26 Quebecers
Police say the suspects face charges of possession, distribution and access to child pornography.
Quebec police arrested 26 people in connection with child pornography between November 9 and 11, following a major investigation.
According to a news release from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the suspects come from several regions of Quebec and are between the ages of 33 and 75.
"Police conducted several searches of the suspects' homes and seized computer equipment for analysis," the news release says.
The arrests took place in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Québec, Lanaudière, Gaspésie, Laval, Montérégie, Estrie, Centre-du-Québec, Montreal and Outaouais.
Arrested individuals appeared in court in their respective regions, facing charges of possession, distribution and access to child pornography.
This investigation was a collaboration between the SQ's Integrated Child Pornography Enforcement Team and Major Crime Investigation Services with municipal police forces in different Quebec regions.
The Integrated Child Pornography Enforcement Team was created on October 1, 2021 "to identify and arrest producers and distributors of child pornography throughout Quebec," according to the news release.
This team includes members of the SQ and municipal police forces in Montreal, Quebec City, Longueuil, Laval and Gatineau.
If you know of any situation involving the sexual exploitation of young people on the Internet, the SQ invites you to report it on Cybertip.ca.
Cybertip is Canada's tipline for receiving and addressing reports on anything related to the online sexual exploitation of children.
It's run by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, a charity dedicated to the personal safety of all children.
Cybertip says it has helped rescue 511 children and that 555 arrests have been made in relation to its reports — 69 of which were in Quebec.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
