I love Dollarama, but these are the 10 things I refuse to buy no matter how cheap they are
Some things just aren't worth the savings. 👀
I'm a self-proclaimed Frugal Girl, which means I'm always chasing a good deal. I'm constantly on the hunt for lower prices at stores like Dollarama, especially for basic items that don't need to be name-brand or high-quality. I'd honestly rather put my money toward things like travelling abroad than spend more on everyday essentials.
I'll be the first to say that Dollarama has great options when it comes to home decor or kitchen goods, but the truth is cheaper isn't always better. Trust me — I've bought plenty of items from Dollarama and other budget stores that just end up falling apart or not lasting.
I'm now a lot more careful about what I save on and what I splurge on. So, learn from my mistakes and steer clear of these 10 things I would never buy at Dollarama, no matter how cheap they are.
Wet wipes
Dollarama wet wipes that ripped straight out of the packaging.
Let's start with my most recent disappointment: wet wipes from Dollarama. Yes, they were only $2.50, but the quality was terrible. They ripped immediately upon being taken out of the packaging and fell apart further when I used them to wipe down surfaces.
Just to avoid the sheer frustration of something breaking the moment you use it, I'd gladly pay more for higher-quality stuff.
Markers
Cheap markers at Dollarama.
There was a time when I wanted to try those adult colouring books, so I picked up some cheap markers to give it a go. Well, they dried out within a few uses, and I never went back to it. Then I tried my friend's fancy watercolour markers and saw the difference that quality makes... Yeah, I won't be reaching for dollar-store options again.
Do yourself a favour and invest in decent products for your hobbies!
Carabiners
Dollarama carabiners for $2.25.
Though I have no personal need for a carabiner, this is fundamentally the kind of thing I wouldn't buy at Dollarama. It's supposed to hold you up in the air by a rope! Or whatever super outdoorsy people get up to. I really think your safety is worth more than $2.25, and I'd invest in higher-quality options.
This logic applies to anything that's meant to hold firm and not break. Think locks, chains, or safety boxes.
Cotton pads
Cotton pads at Dollarama.
Bringing it back to point #1: learn from my mistakes. I picked up these Dollarama cotton pads fairly recently, thinking, "How different can they be?" Turns out, very. The quality just isn't there. As soon as they're wet with your makeup remover or another product, they start to shred and fall apart.
So, unless you enjoy little pieces of cotton fluff all over your face, I'd invest in a more expensive brand.
Paintbrushes
Dollarama artist paintbrush set for $3.50.
I don't buy my paintbrushes at Dollarama. When I tried to get into painting (yes, I'm a hobby dabbler — I love trying new things), I didn't invest in quality brushes, and it really made a difference.
All the little hairs from the brush would fall off and get into the paint, and it was nearly impossible to remove them. I promise you that spending a few more dollars is worth the hassle!
Headphones
Dollarama stereo headphones for $5.70.
I'm an Android girl, so I won't be buying AirPods any time soon. Still, I've tried all kinds of headphones over the years, ranging from a few dollars to pricier options, and they vary wildly in sound, comfort, and overall quality.
It's so frustrating when headphones stop working after just a few uses, so I simply don't trust that $5.70 is going to get me something worthwhile. I don't think you need to go for the most expensive option, but you're probably better off spending a little more for the quality here.
Rackets and sports equipment
Dollarama sports and racket sets.
You are literally meant to hit things with a racket, so you want something that isn't going to immediately fall apart. Or, if kids are using them, they need to withstand rough handling and being thrown around.
I'm just going to say it — you get what you pay for. At just a couple of bucks each, I can't imagine these staying intact for more than a few uses. Invest in decent sports gear, and you'll be able to play for much longer.
Underwear
Women's underwear at Dollarama.
I'm all for finding cost-effective options for wardrobe basics, but these Dollarama underwear options are just not it. They're not cute, the fabric feels cheap, and the style options are super limited.
I just think we can collectively do better than this.
Oreo knock-offs
Dollarama's Biskwi cookies next to real Oreos.
Dollarama has a lot of knock-off food products — some are good, some are not. I can say with absolute certainty that their Oreo knock-offs fall squarely in the latter category. They're dry, have barely any icing, and just don't taste the same. Yes, they're $1.50 for the package, but trust me, it's worth spending an extra toonie for the real thing.
Vegetable or flower bulbs
Dollarama yellow onion bulb sets for $3.
I'm not a gardener, so feel free to weigh in here. But I'm genuinely curious how old these onion bulbs are (plus the other vegetable and flower ones I spotted at Dollarama). I worry that they might dry out or even rot if they're not properly stored.
If I ever take up gardening, I'll head to a plant nursery instead, on the assumption that they source higher-quality plants and know how to store them properly for the best results.
I know finding good deals is a priority for many people struggling in today's economy, and I totally get that! And don't get me wrong — there are loads of Dollarama finds I genuinely love and swear by. But some things are simply worth spending more on.
Go forth and shop wisely, Canada!
This article was originally published on Narcity.com
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.