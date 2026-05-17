8 iconic and affordable Montreal restaurants that every local must try at least once
Have you visited these iconic spots?
If you've lived in Montreal for some time, you're likely familiar with the vast, varied food and beverage scene that the city is known for.
There are so many amazing restaurants and eateries to enjoy in the city, but dining out regularly can add up fast, especially with so many tempting spots to try. However, enjoying Montreal’s legendary culinary scene doesn't always mean spending a fortune.
If you're craving delicious food but don't want to break the bank, you might want to head to some of these beloved foodie staples in Montreal that are budget-friendly, well-adored icons.
Whether you're in the mood for fresh sushi, comforting classics, indulgent desserts, or quick bites, these iconic Montreal spots prove you can still eat well for less.
Here are eight iconic and affordable Montreal restaurants every local should try at least once.
Drogheria Fine
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Italian street food, gnocchi and grocery
Address:68 Av. Fairmount O, Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: It's not every day you stumble across a $5 gnocchi street food vendor. Unless, that is, you walk along Fairmount West in Montreal. Then, yes, you can actually find it every day from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Using La Salsa Della Nonna, a Calabrian-style tomato sauce with six simple, natural ingredients, this street-counter gnocchi shop is an affordable and filling delight in a white paper takeout container. The spot also serves as a mini épicerie, where you can buy this delectable sauce to take home and use to prepare your own gnocchi and pasta dishes.
Falafel Saint-Jacques
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Middle Eastern street food with a twist and an eclectic mini grocery section
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: This is a vegetarian and vegan heaven, as well as a great place to find traditional Jewish and Middle Eastern foods at budget-friendly prices in Lachine. Falafel Saint-Jacques offers shiitake mushroom-based beef sandwiches on stone-baked sourdough pita, veggie schnitzel, Asian-style vegetarian plates like Tao chicken and Mongolian beef (all in plant-based versions), as well as rubelach, babka, challah, and halva. When you visit, take the time to look through all the fridges and freezers to uncover the grocery items that will appeal to the niche foodie in you.
Le Chateau Maneki
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Creative sushi, desserts and cocktails
Address: 740 Boul Crémazie E, Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Four high school best friends opened this pink and periwinkle castle-shaped restaurant near Crémazie metro station with the goal of "happiness, creativity and sushi dreams coming together." You'll find eclectic donburi rice dishes, Maneki-Dogs (a hotdog-shaped sushi roll), pressed sushi blocks, inari and tartare for meals. As for desserts, you can enjoy their matcha tiramisu and fruity mocktail drinks. They even have an alcohol beverage menu filled to the brim with clever cocktails, sake, soju and umeshu.
Greenspot Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Casse croute diner
Address: 3041 Notre Dame St West, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Since 1947, Greenspot has been a casual dining destination that draws a steady crowd for burgers, fries, smoked meat, chicken brochette, and fish and chips. You can find a nice, diner-style brunch atmosphere for their classic eggs, sausage and toast breakfasts on the weekends. Even more, it's dog-friendly, offers some vegetarian options, has happy hour specials, and is a great spot for late-night snacks.
Juliette et Chocolat
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Chocolates and desserts
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: This spot created the first chocolate bar ever made in Quebec! For over 20 years, Juliette et Chocolat has been a treasured favourite among cocoa lovers in the province. They have two restaurants in Montreal, a gourmet chocolate counter in Brossard and multiple points of sale around Quebec. Don't miss their traditional milkshakes and their highly decadent special milkshakes (like the Gourmet Nutcracker S'mores, decked out in brownies, hazelnut spread, toasted marshmallows, or the Gourmet Mad Cookie with whipped cream and Oreo cookie crumble). Other delicious treats include elaborate, creative specialty hot chocolates, crepes, salads, and waffles. There is something for everyone. Even a kids' menu!
Pushap
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Indian vegetarian and sweet shop
Address: 5195, rue Paré, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: For 30 years, this cozy Indian restaurant has been serving the thali of the day and many other vegetarian Indian dishes. From dal-tarka and channa masala bean curries to aloo gobi and baingan bhartha vegetable curries, there are so many delicious Indian meals to enjoy, many of which are vegan and under $10. Some are even under $5. Their generous daily thali is filled with several lovely options and is also super affordable and delicious.
Marché Hung Phat
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Vietnamese deli with Banh mi
Address: 7099 R. Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This lesser-known hidden gem near the Jean-Talon market offers a variety of Vietnamese sandwiches, soups and desserts. Some of their more creative indulgences include their ham, pork bologna, bacon, and liver paté banh mi sandwich, sautéed fermented tofu skin banh mi sandwich, spicy beef soup with lemongrass and pork knuckles, and crab tomato soup. You can also find bubble teas and Vietnamese coffees here.
Patati Patata Luxury Chip Shop
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Casse croute comfort food
Address: 4177, Saint Laurent St, Montreal, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: This colourful Plateau favourite has been serving unpretentious dishes to Montrealers for 30 years. When you visit, you'll get to choose between about 20 different traditional and creative sandwiches. From breakfast wraps and simple grilled cheese to fancier burgers and, of course, their Demontignac (which also comes in a vegetarian tofu version), all these handhelds are between $4 and $ 12 each. You can stretch a $20 bill pretty far here. They also offer soups, poutines, and dishes like sole sauté and vegan filet.