This crystal river in Quebec is a 'thousand shades of turquoise' and looks like the tropics
Get a taste of the Caribbean, minus the flight. ☀️🌊
There's no need to leave Canada to get a taste of the tropics this summer — in fact, you don't even need to leave the province.
In Quebec, you can escape to a turquoise river with crystal-clear waters that'll have you feeling like you've traded in the True North for a Caribbean getaway.
Tucked away in the heart of the Gaspésie region, the Bonaventure River is the perfect place to venture to on a hot summer day.
The river is known as one of the best rivers for salmon fishing in the North Atlantic, with plenty of opportunities for anglers.
It's also known for having some of the clearest waters in the world, a quality it owes to its source in the remote, wild environment of the Chic-Chocs mountains.
The riverbed is made up of limestone, meaning that very few suspended particles end up in the water, unlike rivers with sandy bottoms.
In the summer, especially, the water takes on a turquoise-green hue that makes it look like it should be in the tropics rather than Canada. A small rocky beach by the river is the perfect place to soak up some sunshine and admire the water's mesmerizing hue.
According to Saumon Québec, "the 22 salmon rivers of the Gaspé Peninsula are renowned for their crystal-clear waters of a thousand shades of turquoise or emerald, flowing over stony beds."
You can take a dip in the refreshing waters, try your hand at fishing, or enjoy some canoeing, kayaking or stand-up paddle boarding.
The water here is so clear that you can watch salmon swim by as you glide over them — and your boat will appear to be floating on air.
Cime Aventure is a local outfitter offering canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddle boards and rafts for rent.
Depending on your level of experience and how much time you have, various itineraries on the river are available, varying in length from one hour to multi-day excursions. You can also stay on site in the campground or rent a ready-to-camp.
To protect the river and the salmon that call it home, visitors are asked to wear sunscreen without nano-particles (with a physical and non-chemical screen).
Be sure to also check out the Boisé Le Malin, a unique wooden lookout that offers an extraordinary panorama of the Bonaventure River. From the top of the belvedere, you can see the crystal clear waters of the river — right down to the riverbed.
Picnic tables are also available on site, so you can enjoy a packed lunch surrounded by the gorgeous scenery.
Once you've had your fill of the river, the town of Bonaventure is equally worth exploring. The laid-back seaside town is known for its welcoming atmosphere, offering a peaceful blend of culture, nature, and small-town charm.
Visitors can take a Beach Tour to discover the many sandy beaches of the area, browse local artisan boutiques, and enjoy fresh seafood at waterfront restaurants overlooking Chaleur Bay.
A multi-purpose trail along the St. Lawrence also provides access to about 4 kilometres of beautiful coastal scenery.
In the area, be sure to also check out the Bioparc de la Gaspesie, a wildlife park home to about 40 animal species indigenous to Quebec, as well as the Bonaventure Lighthouse, which overlooks the bay.
Bonaventure River
Price: Rates vary
Address: Cime Aventure, 200, ch. Athanase Arsenault, Bonaventure, QC
Why You Need To Go: There's no need to leave Quebec to get a taste of the tropics this summer — you can swim in crystal-clear waters at this scenic paradise, and feel like you've traded in the True North for the Caribbean.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.