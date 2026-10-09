Family of Quebec teen shot dead by police to learn name of officers involved

Family of slain teen to get police officer names
Family of slain teen to get police officer names
Family, friends and supporters of 15 year-old Nooran Rezayi place candles at his portrait at a vigil in his honour, in Longueuil, Que., on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

The family members of a 15-year-old Quebec boy who was fatally shot by police in 2025 have reached an agreement that will allow them to learn the identity of the officers involved.

On Thursday, Quebec Superior Court approved a deal that will see more information turned over to Nooran Rezayi's family and a handful of others, under the condition that it remain confidential.

"The identities of the two police officers directly involved in the intervention are among the details that will be disclosed to the family and other applicants," wrote Yalda Machouf Khadir, a lawyer representing the family.

Rezayi was shot dead by police in September 2025 after officers responded to a 911 call about a group of allegedly armed young people in a residential neighbourhood in Longueuil, Que., a city on Montreal's South Shore.

Surveillance video released by the family’s lawyers appeared to show Rezayi was shot within seconds of police arriving at the scene.

Quebec's police watchdog later said the only firearm seized at the scene belonged to the officer who shot Rezayi. Police also seized a baseball bat, a backpack and ski masks, but no sharp-edged weapons.

Machouf Khadir says the agreement approved Thursday also includes information on police procedures, files from the coroner and documents related to how emergency services responded to the shooting.

"However, the information provided remains confidential at this stage, as orders have been issued prohibiting its disclosure, dissemination, publication, and communication," the lawyer wrote.

The City of Longueuil also confirmed that it had agreed to release the names, under conditions that include a confidentiality order.

"In accordance with the city’s position, which was to disclose the relevant documents to the applicants, including those containing the identities of the police officers, subject to compliance with applicable confidentiality measures, the parties reached an agreement," a city spokesperson wrote Friday in an email.

"The judge therefore ordered the release of an initial set of documents covered by the plaintiffs’ request, including the identities of the police officers."

Quebec's police watchdog completed its investigation into the shooting in March and submitted its report to Quebec prosecutors, who must determine whether criminal charges should be laid. The results of that investigation have not been made public.

The family is suing the City of Longueuil and its police force, alleging the officers used unreasonable and disproportionate force. The allegations have not been tested in court.

Quebec's domestic security department has also launched an investigation into the officers' actions, after the watchdog said officers waited one hour and 36 minutes before notifying the agency of Rezayi's death. 

The watchdog's director has also said it was inappropriate that Longueuil officers continued questioning witnesses at the scene, according to correspondence released by Longueuil's mayor last year.

Montreal police conducted a separate criminal investigation into the alleged events preceding Rezayi's death.

Eleven young people were charged in June, but prosecutors stayed the proceedings in August after obtaining new evidence that raised what they described as a complex legal issue. None of the charges involved possession of a firearm or harm to another person.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2026. 

By Morgan Lowrie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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