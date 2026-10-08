October's Canada Child Benefit payment is coming & some parents can get up to $679 per child
From how to apply to how much you can get, here's everything to know about this month's CCB payment.
With Thanksgiving nearly out of the way and Halloween costumes to think about, October can get expensive for parents pretty quickly. Thankfully, the next Canada Child Benefit payment isn't too far off.
The tax-free monthly payment from the Canada Revenue Agency helps millions of families across the country with the cost of raising kids, from groceries and clothes to school supplies and everything in between.
Unlike last month, when the deposit landed a couple of days early, October's payment is sticking to the usual schedule.
Here's what to know about this month's CCB payment, including when it's coming, how much you could get and who's eligible.
Who qualifies for the CCB?
To be eligible for the Canada Child Benefit, you need to live with a child under 18 and be primarily responsible for their care and upbringing.
You also need to be a resident of Canada for tax purposes. You or your spouse or common-law partner also needs to be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, protected person, eligible temporary resident or registered under the Indian Act.
If you share custody, the payment is usually split, with each parent getting 50% of what they'd receive with full custody, calculated based on their own income.
How much money can you get?
Not every family gets the same amount through the CCB. Your payment depends on your adjusted family net income, along with the number of children in your care and their ages.
For the current benefit year, which runs from July 2026 to June 2027, the maximum amounts are:
- $679.75 per month ($8,157 per year) for each child under 6
- $573.58 per month ($6,883 per year) for each child aged 6 to 17
To get the maximum, your adjusted family net income needs to be under $38,237. Above that, the amount gradually goes down as income rises, with a second, slower reduction kicking in once income passes $82,847.
So two families with the same income won't necessarily get the same payment, since the reduction also depends on how many kids are in the household.
The amounts for this benefit year are based on your 2025 income, which is why it's important to have filed your taxes.
Extra money for some families
If you're caring for a child who's eligible for the Disability Tax Credit, you might also qualify for the Child Disability Benefit.
For the current benefit year, the CDB can add up to $290 per month, or $3,480 per year, for each eligible child. Like the CCB, that amount goes down as family income goes up, and it's usually paid out together with your CCB.
Quebec families may also qualify for provincial support through Retraite Québec's Family Allowance, which is paid separately from the federal benefit.
How to apply
For many new parents, signing up for the CCB is pretty painless. In most provinces, including Quebec, you can give consent when registering your baby's birth to share that information with the CRA. That lets the agency check your eligibility without a separate application.
Otherwise, you can apply through your CRA My Account or by mailing in Form RC66, the Canada Child Benefits Application.
Just remember that both parents need to file a tax return every year to keep the payments coming, even if one of you had no income. Missing a tax filing is one of the most common reasons CCB payments get delayed or stop altogether.
When is the October CCB payment?
Eligible families can expect their October Canada Child Benefit payment on Tuesday, October 20.
CCB payments generally go out on the 20th of each month. When that date falls on a weekend or statutory holiday, the CRA sends the money out on the closest business day before it, which is what happened in September.
This month, the 20th falls on a weekday, so there's no shuffle.
After that, the next payment is set for Friday, November 20. And if you like to plan ahead, December's payment is coming earlier than usual, with the CRA scheduling it for Friday, December 11.
If your payment doesn't show up on the expected date, the CRA recommends waiting five business days before contacting the agency.
How to estimate your payment
If you want a ballpark of what your family could get, the CRA has a child and family benefits calculator on its website. You'll need your family income and the number and ages of your children.
You can also log in to your CRA My Account to see your next payment date and amount.
And in case you were wondering, CCB payments are tax-free, so you don't need to report them as income when you file.
For more details, you can check out the CRA's Canada Child Benefit page.
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