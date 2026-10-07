What's open & closed in Montreal on Thanksgiving Monday 2026
It's a stat holiday in Quebec.
This year, Thanksgiving lands on Monday, October 12, giving many Montrealers a three-day weekend to enjoy the fall colours, visit family or do absolutely nothing at all (all perfectly valid options).
Thanksgiving is one of Quebec's statutory holidays, so banks, government offices and a handful of other services will be shutting their doors for the day. But if you need to grab cranberry sauce at the last minute or restock the wine before dinner, you're mostly in luck.
Here's a look at what's open, closed and running on a different schedule in Montreal this Thanksgiving Monday.
Closed
- Banks and most financial institutions, including caisses populaires
- Canada Post offices, with no regular mail delivery
- Municipal offices, including Accès Montréal service points and permit counters
- Most public libraries (hours vary by borough, so check before you go)
- Most SAQ branches
- SAAQ service centres
- Federal service points, including Service Canada and passport offices
Open
- Most grocery stores and pharmacies, though some may be running on reduced holiday hours
- Shopping malls, including the Montreal Eaton Centre, Carrefour Laval and Rockland (individual stores may set their own hours)
- Public markets, including Jean-Talon and Atwater
- SQDC stores
- Dépanneurs and gas stations
- Many restaurants and bars, though some independent spots may take the day off
- Espace pour la vie attractions, including the Biodôme, Botanical Garden, Insectarium, Planetarium and Biosphère
- Movie theatres
- La Ronde, which is opening for a special holiday Monday edition of its Fright Fest. Check the La Ronde website for hours before you go.
Transit & city services
- STM buses and metro will run on a modified holiday schedule. Check the STM website or the Chrono app for real-time departures before you head out.
- STL in Laval and RTL in Longueuil will also run on modified schedules, so it's worth checking your route ahead of time.
- Exo trains and buses will run on reduced holiday schedules.
- STM paratransit will run on a modified schedule, so book your trips in advance.
- Garbage, recycling and compost collection should go ahead as usual in most boroughs, but check your borough's schedule to be safe.
- Parking meters and restrictions remain in effect unless signs say otherwise.
Whether you're spending the day at a family dinner or spending it horizontal on the couch, a quick check of store hours before you leave the house could save you a wasted trip. Happy Thanksgiving, Montreal.
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