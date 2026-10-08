Quebec's chief coroner orders investigation into five doctor suicides

Quebec coroner investigating doctor suicides
Quebec coroner investigating doctor suicides
A sign for the Quebec Coroner is pictured in Montreal on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

The Quebec coroner's office says it ordered an investigation into the deaths by suicide of five doctors in the province over five months in 2026.

Coroner Géhane Kamel will look over each case to identify whether there were common contributing factors. 

In September, over 1,500 Quebec physicians signed an open letter calling for an inquest into the deaths of doctors who died by suicide.

The coroner's office says it conducted an in-depth analysis of the request and decided to appoint Kamel to investigate the five cases and decide whether to issue recommendations.

The signatories wrote that doctors face death and suffering every day, take on significant responsibility, and sometimes do so without adequate support.

They also said some doctors avoid seeking help for mental health issues because they fear professional repercussions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24-7 by calling or texting 988, Canada’s national suicide prevention helpline.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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