A dozen popular cheeses are being recalled across Canada and many are from Quebec
Check your fridge.
Several organic cheeses are being recalled across Canada due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to a notice from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) published on Wednesday.
The recall includes products sold under three brands: L'Ancêtre, Farm Boy and Life Smart. The recalling company is Quebec cheesemaker Fromagerie L'Ancêtre, and the products were distributed nationally.
The CFIA has classified it as a Class 1 recall, which means there's a reasonable chance that eating the affected products could cause serious health problems.
What's being recalled
The recall covers a mix of organic Swiss, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, including blocks and shredded cheese.
Here's the full list of affected products, including UPCs and codes:
L'Ancêtre
- Organic Swiss Cheese (200 g), UPC 7 78177 49960 5, BB 2027 JL 30, code 243E
- Organic Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Old (2 kg), UPC 7 78177 82933 4, code S146E, BB 2026 DE 04
- Organic Mozza-Cheddar Shredded Cheese Blend (200 g), UPC 7 78177 49950 6, code S150E, BB 2026 DE 11 and BB 2027 JA 17
- Organic Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Partially Skimmed (1 kg), UPC 7 78177 82938 9, code S161E, BB 2026 DE 25
- Organic Swiss Cheese, Shredded (1 kg), UPC 7 78177 82960 0, code S164E, BB 2026 DE 25
- Organic Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Medium (2 kg), UPC 7 78177 85132 8, code S177E, BB 2027 JA 24
Life Smart
- Organic Part Skim Mozzarella Cheese (200 g), UPC 0 59749 99105 6, BB 2027 MR 30, code 401E
Farm Boy
- Organic Swiss Cheese (190 g), UPC 8 08912 02276 5, BB 2027 JL 30, code 243E
- Organic Medium Cheddar Cheese (200 g), UPC 8 08912 02279 6, BB 2027 JL 30, code 811D
- Organic Old Cheddar Cheese (200 g), UPC 8 08912 02278 9, BB 2027 JL 30, code 562D
- Organic Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese (200 g), UPC 8 08912 01237 7, BB 2027 JL 30, code G6D
- Organic 3 Year Old Cheddar Cheese (195 g), UPC 8 08912 01236 0, BB 2027 JL 30, code 392Z
You can see photos of the packaging on the CFIA's recall notice.
What to do if you have one
If you have any of these products at home, don't eat them. The CFIA says recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where you bought them.
And if you think you got sick after eating one of the affected cheeses, contact your healthcare provider.
The recall was triggered by CFIA test results. So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the products.
The agency is continuing its food safety investigation, which could lead to more products being recalled.
What to know about listeria
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled, but it can still make you sick.
Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are especially at risk.
During pregnancy, the infection may only cause mild, flu-like symptoms, but it can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or stillbirth. In severe cases, listeriosis can be fatal.
If you have questions about the recall, you can contact the CFIA at 1-613-773-2342 or Fromagerie L'Ancêtre at info@fromagerieancetre.com.
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