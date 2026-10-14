This Quebec park was named among the world's most colourful autumn destinations
Here's what to know about visiting this fall. 👇🍂
Looking for the best places to see fall colours in Quebec? You don't have to travel far to see gorgeous hues of red, yellow and gold.
Just a short road trip from Montreal, you can visit a stunning national park that ranks among the world's most colourful autumn destinations.
Located in Shawinigan in the Laurentian Mountains, in the Mauricie region of Quebec, La Mauricie National Park is a stunning nature park home to vast forests, winding trails, and more than 150 lakes.
While the park is a beautiful place to visit year-round, autumn is an especially magical time in the park, when the leaves change colour and the entire area becomes draped in fall colours.
In fact, the park was named the second-most colourful fall destination in Canada, and one of the world's top places for an autumn walk, in a recent analysis by Icelandair.
Come autumn, the park's forests transform into a vibrant patchwork of red, orange and yellow, with evergreen trees adding deep green tones to the mix. The colourful foliage stretches across the hillsides, creating gorgeous views at almost every turn.
According to the analysis, the park’s maple forest produces bright reds and oranges, while birch and aspen trees turn to yellow and gold, and the leaves of beech and oak trees turn to darker brown and copper shades.
Exposed rock, waterfalls and autumn skies break up the forest and fall colours surrounding the park's lakes for a truly stunning scene.
One of the easiest ways to admire the scenery is to explore the park's winding Parkway, which offers access to several viewpoints and beautiful landscapes.
The Rivière à la Pêche (Saint-Jean-des-Piles entrance) and Saint-Gérard sectors of La Mauricie National Park are open year-round.
During fall, visitors have access to a network of more than 97 kilometres of hiking trails in these sectors of the park, and can enjoy the magnificent landscapes draped in fall hues.
Take the Saint-Jean-des-Piles entrance to the parkway, which is open year-round, to reach the Riviere-a-la-peche service centre as well as several trails and lookouts.
Take the Lac Pimbina Trail and hike for just over 4 kilometres to reach the Lac Benoît Lookout, which overlooks a picturesque lake surrounded by fall colours.
Or, explore the Lac Solitaire Trail for a 2- or 3-kilometre hike (depending on which direction you choose) to reach the Lac aux Chevaux Lookout, where you can get a bird’s-eye view of Lac aux Chevaux and its beautiful fall surroundings while seated in red Adirondack chairs.
For a scenic waterfall hike, take the Saint-Gerard entrance to the park and hike 4.3 kilometres on multi-use trail No. 9. Once at the W8banaki and Andrew heritage lodges, follow the signs for multi-use trail No. 8, and then the signs for the Chutes Parker Trail.
The trail leads to the scenic Parker Falls, considered to be a hidden treasure of the park. In autumn, the falls are surrounded by shades of red, orange and gold. If it's warm enough, you can even enjoy a dip in the cool water that runs down the rocks.
After spending time in the park, head into the town of Shawinigan to find shops, cafes, restaurants with terraces, and more spots to unwind at along the promenade du Saint-Maurice.
La Mauricie National Park is located about 2 hours and 15 minutes from Montreal, making it doable as a fall day trip. With its colourful forests, sparkling lakes and beautiful wilderness, it offers a spectacular way to experience autumn, without needing to leave the province.
La Mauricie National Park
Price: $10 per adult
Address: Chemin de Saint-Jean-des-Piles, Shawinigan, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for the best places in Canada to see fall colours, look no further than this Quebec national park with lakes, forests, and trails bursting with colour.
Before you go, be sure to check the Parks Canada website for access information, fees, trail conditions and seasonal closures.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.