This protein-packed frozen dessert might just become your new breakfast go-to
Why can't the most important meal of the day also be a little indulgent?
Breakfast has a reputation for being practical. It's the meal that gets you out the door, fuels your morning and checks all the right nutritional boxes.
But what if it could also be the meal you actually looked forward to?
Halo Top Canada is tempting Canadians to rethink what's on the menu first thing in the morning. Instead of waiting until after dinner, they're making the case for enjoying a scoop (or two) before your day even begins.
And when you look at what's in a pint of Halo Top, dessert for breakfast starts to make some delicious sense.
According to Halo Top Canada, each serving contains 110–150 calories and 7–8 grams of protein. Compared with traditional frozen desserts, it also provides more fiber and calcium while containing less sugar, fewer calories, less fat and less saturated fat. It's even Canadian-made, right in Southwestern Ontario.
You can enjoy it straight from the pint, blend it into a breakfast smoothie bowl, stir it into chia seed pudding or even use it to make peanut butter pancakes. For a creamy affogato-inspired moment, you can even add a scoop to your morning coffee.
Whatever your morning routine, there's a Halo Top flavour to match your breakfast plans. From classics like Vanilla Bean to more indulgent favourites like Peanut Butter Swirl and Red Velvet, there's plenty of great-tasting options to enjoy by the scoop.
If you're already a fan of breakfast for dinner, maybe it's time to give dessert for breakfast a chance. Explore Halo Top flavours, breakfast recipe ideas and learn more at halotop.ca.