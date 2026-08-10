The Canadian government is hiring in Montreal for a job that pays up to $106K

You have to be willing to travel on short notice.

Government of Canada building.
Government of Canada building.
Jerome Cid | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Government jobs in Canada often pay well and come with great benefits. The catch is usually that the postings worth applying to are either in Ottawa or gone by the time you hear about them.

With that said, a new one just popped up in Montreal, and it pays up to $106,736.

The Canada Border Services Agency is staffing auditor positions in its Commercial and Trade Branch, with a salary range that starts at $85,907. Montreal Island is on the list of eligible locations, along with Quebec City and Sherbrooke.

The job itself is trade compliance work. Auditors dig into complex verifications involving importers and exporters, apply accounting and auditing standards to those files, and act as the go-to technical resource for the senior officers handling trade compliance on the ground. It all falls under the Trade Programs and Operations Directorate.

Outside Quebec, the CBSA is hiring for the same role in Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Scarborough, Hamilton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Windsor and a handful of cities in Atlantic Canada.

What you need

You'll need a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution, specializing in accounting, business administration, commerce, finance or something else relevant to the work. A recognized CPA designation is also required (or at least the eligibility to get one).

For experience, the agency wants a background in verifying compliance with professional or legislative requirements, or in advising the public or industry in a regulatory or law enforcement setting. On top of that, you need experience with at least one of the following:

  • conducting or managing audits
  • preparing corporate or trust tax returns
  • administering corporate accounting policies and conventions

Good communication, both written and spoken, matters too, as does being able to read legislation and policy and make recommendations based on it.

A few things to know before applying

A valid Canadian passport is mandatory, because you have to be willing to head out on short notice, within Canada or internationally. You'll also need to get and keep a Reliability Status security clearance.

Depending on which position you land, the CBSA may also expect a valid driver's licence, the occasional stretch of overtime, and a willingness to answer a work phone after hours or take an assignment elsewhere in your region.

Language requirements get sorted out later in the process and vary by position. Some are English essential, others are bilingual imperative at the BBB/BBB or CBC/CBC level.

Since this is an inventory rather than a single opening, the deadline is July 15, 2027. Applications get pulled as positions come up, so there's no advantage in waiting.

Auditor job details

Salary: $85,907 to $106,736

Employer: Canada Border Services Agency

Locations: Montreal Island, Quebec City, Sherbrooke, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Scarborough, Hamilton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Windsor, Halifax, St. John's, Charlottetown, Fredericton, Moncton, Saint John and St. Stephen

Who should apply: Candidates with a post-secondary degree in accounting, business administration, commerce, finance or a related field, plus a CPA designation or eligibility for one. You'll also need experience verifying compliance with professional or legislative requirements, or advising the public or industry in a regulatory or law enforcement setting, along with experience conducting or managing audits, preparing corporate or trust tax returns, or administering corporate accounting policies.

Closing date: July 15, 2027 at 11:59 p.m. PT

Apply here

This story was inspired by the article "Government of Canada is hiring in these cities for jobs that pay over $100,000" which was originally published on Narcity.


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  • Al Sciola
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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