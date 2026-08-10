This dreamy village near Montreal is dotted with cute shops and looks like a summer fairytale
It's the perfect summer day trip from Montreal. ☀️
If you want to have a European-style getaway without booking a flight, you don't have to travel very far this summer.
Just a short road trip from Montreal, you can visit a charming village with flower-lined streets, cute cafes, and scenic mountain views that feels like something out of a storybook.
Tucked among the Laurentian Mountains about an hour and a half north of Montreal is Mont-Tremblant-Village.
Mont-Tremblant is known as a winter destination for skiing, but in the summer, the village is just as charming to visit, offering beautiful scenery, plenty to see and do, and serving as a gateway to tons of outdoor adventures.
Visit the Mont Tremblant village to feel like you’ve stepped into a European postcard. Complete with cobblestone streets, cozy cafes, and après-ski vibes, the village looks more like something you'd find in Switzerland or Sweden rather than right here in Canada.
Couple this with breathtaking mountain views and quaint European-inspired architecture, and you'll easily feel like you’re in the heart of the Swiss Alps rather than the True North.
There's tons to do in this all-season destination, from enjoying scenic gondola rides to dining at an array of cafes, bistros and eateries. During the warmer months, you'll even find street performers and seasonal events in the village adding to the lively atmosphere.
There are shopping opportunities in the pedestrian village as well as in downtown Mont-Tremblant, from specialty boutiques and local artisans to gourmet products, outdoor gear and gifts.
It'd be easy to spend hours wandering from store to store before stopping at one of the many cafes or restaurants in the area to grab a bite.
The Mont-Tremblant area is packed with excellent dining options, whether you're in the mood for elevated Quebec cuisine, casual pub fare or sweet treats.
Choose from restaurants in the village, at the resort, or in the downtown area -- either way, you'll have a variety of options, including cafes and bistros, fine dining, and bars to select from.
Many restaurants also feature spacious patios where you can linger over dinner and enjoy the warm weather.
For major fairytale vibes, you'll want to spend some time in the downtown St-Jovite area, which boasts colourful shops, cafes, and old-world charm.
Beyond the village itself, Mont-Tremblant offers plenty of ways to get outdoors and spend time in nature.
Ride the panoramic gondola to the summit for sweeping views of the Laurentian Mountains and surrounding forests, or explore a variety of hiking trails throughout the Mont-Tremblant region.
If you'd rather spend your day on the water, Lake Tremblant offers the ideal setting for paddleboarding, kayaking, canoeing, or simply relaxing along the shoreline. Boat cruises on the lake also offer a serene way to take in the scenery from the water.
For more outdoor adventures, Mont-Tremblant National Park is only a short drive away.
Quebec's oldest national park, Mont-Tremblant is home to sparkling lakes, waterfalls, hiking trails and breathtaking viewpoints that make it a perfect summer destination.
From June to October, you can also embark on an illuminated night trail through a forest.
Just 15 minutes from the Mont-Tremblant resort, Tonga Lumina is a 1.5-kilometre forested trail that weaves its way through the woods and crosses streams and clearings, all while incredible illuminated displays light the way.
Located less than two hours from Montreal, Mont-Tremblant is an easy day-trip spot for anyone looking to combine small-town charm with outdoor adventure.
With beautiful outdoor spaces, cute cafes and restaurants, unique shopping opportunities, and one of Quebec's best national parks nearby, Mont-Tremblant easily makes the case for planning a visit outside of ski season.
If your idea of the perfect summer escape includes colourful streets, fresh mountain air and plenty of picture-perfect corners, this dreamy Quebec village definitely deserves a spot on your travel bucket list.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.