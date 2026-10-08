Consultants for Hydro-Québec defend proposal to double energy costs for data centres

Hydro-Québec consultants defend data centre plan
Hydro-Québec consultants defend data centre plan
Hydro-Québec headquarters in Montreal, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Writer

Two consultants hired by Hydro-Québec say they expect the demand from data centres to more than double between 2024 and 2030

The analysts from energy and climate consulting firm Dunsky delivered this message at a public hearing reviewing Hydro-Québec's proposal to hike rates charged to data centres.

Quebec's energy regulator, the Régie de l'énergie, is reviewing the potential rate hike.

Hydro-Québec gave Dunsky a mandate to analyze how different North American jurisdictions have reacted to the surge in energy demand from data centres.

Alexis Renaud-Bezot, one of the analysts, said energy consumption from data centres in North America could increase by 133 per cent between 2024 and 2030.

He said other jurisdictions increased rates for data centres to minimize the impact on residential customers.

The proposed Hydro-Québec changes would increase rates for data centres to an average of 13 cents per kilowatt hour, which the utility says is around twice as much as what data centres currently pay as large‑power customers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.

By Marieke Glorieux-Stryckman | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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