You can claim thousands from this Canadian plant-based milk settlement but time is almost up
The products were linked to a listeria outbreak.
Remember the summer of 2024, when dozens of Silk and Great Value plant-based drinks suddenly vanished from grocery store shelves?
If you had one of those cartons in your fridge at the time, there's still a chance to get something out of it. But you'll want to move fast.
The claims period for the $7.5 million class action settlement tied to that recall closes on Friday, October 16, 2026. After that, you won't be able to collect a cent.
What happened
On July 8, 2024, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled a long list of Silk and Great Value almond, oat and coconut beverages sold at grocery stores and Walmart locations across the country.
The products were linked to a listeria outbreak that resulted in three deaths, around 20 serious illnesses and roughly 15 hospitalizations nationwide.
A class action was later filed in Montreal against Danone Canada, Walmart Canada and Intact Insurance. The companies deny the allegations, but agreed to settle. The Superior Court of Quebec approved the settlement on April 17, 2026, and claims opened on June 19.
Who can get money
The settlement covers anyone in Canada who bought or drank one of the recalled products.
If you got sick, you could be eligible for a cash payment based on how serious your symptoms were. And if you bought the products but didn't get sick, you may still be able to get a refund through Danone Canada's voluntary refund program, which is open until the same October 16 deadline.
You're not eligible if Danone Canada already compensated you for the same illness.
How much you could get
Payments are based on a six-level grid:
- Level I (symptoms lasting up to 48 hours): $400
- Level II (symptoms lasting 48 hours to one week): $1,500
- Level III (symptoms lasting more than a week, without hospitalization): $7,000
- Level IV (hospitalization without lasting complications): up to $30,000
- Level V (hospitalization with serious complications or permanent after-effects): up to $150,000
- Level VI (death): up to $300,000
Family members who lived with the main claimant may also qualify for extra compensation at the more severe levels.
Since the fund is capped at $7.5 million, the final amounts could go up or down depending on how many people file claims.
How to file before the deadline
You can submit your claim online at PlantBeverages-Settlement.com, where you'll also find the claim form, full compensation grid and list of recalled products.
The good news is that you don't necessarily need a receipt. For most claims, a proof of purchase, saved packaging or a signed declaration that you bought and drank the product is enough. More serious claims will require medical or pharmacy records.
Claims must be submitted to the administrator, Concilia Services Inc., by October 16, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time. That's 2:59 a.m. on October 17 here in Montreal, but there's no reason to cut it that close.
Which products were recalled
The recall included:
- Silk Almond Original, Vanilla, Unsweetened, Unsweetened Vanilla and Dark Chocolate
- Silk Almond & Coconut Unsweetened
- Silk Coconut Original and Unsweetened
- Silk Oat Original, Vanilla, Unsweetened, Unsweetened Vanilla and Dark Chocolate
- Silk Almond & Cashew Unsweetened and Unsweetened Vanilla
- Great Value Almond Beverage Original, Vanilla and Unsweetened Original
You can find the full list, including UPCs and best-before dates, on the CFIA's original recall notice.
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