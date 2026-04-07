I moved from the UK to Canada and here's why I chose Toronto over Montreal

Contributing Writer

Ellie Hutchings (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media. Originally from the U.K., Ellie is a Toronto-based writer with a Master's degree in Journalism and several years of experience working in a London newsroom. Since relocating to Canada in January 2026, Ellie has channelled her love of travel and exploration of her new country into her writing, inspiring readers to see the Great White North through fresh eyes.