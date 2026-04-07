I moved from the UK to Canada and here's why I chose Toronto over Montreal
I'm sorry in advance!
Standing on a crowded London Underground platform, squashed between impatient commuters and oblivious tourists as my eyes itched from the dusty air, I decided it was time for a change.
My life in the UK's capital city was far from miserable. I had a great job, plenty of friends in the city and an apartment (with a garden!) that was actually affordable.
But after nearly four years of London's rat race, where rush hour left me drained before the day even began and every weekday blurred into the next, I was craving some adventure.
My mind kept drifting back to the summer trip I'd spent in Toronto two years earlier, where I kayaked on Lake Ontario, sunbathed on the Islands and grabbed sunset drinks at the city's many patios — all under the kind of blue skies the U.K. rarely delivers.
But it was more than familiarity with the city that drew me to Toronto. After all, I'd visited Montreal too, and while Quebec's largest city is rich in culture and effortlessly cool, I didn't find myself daydreaming about it in the same way.
The city of Toronto.Ellie Hutchings | Narcity
It wasn't just a nice trip. It was a lifestyle that I wanted for myself.
I could have chosen anywhere in Canada for my new home, but as soon as I was armed with a working holiday visa, I headed for Toronto.
The city that called me back
There are so many small moments from my first trip to Toronto that stuck with me.
Running along the boardwalk at Woodbine Beach and cooling off in the glittering lake, feasting on a plate of colourful food at an Ethiopian restaurant on Danforth, watching a Blue Jays game with the CN Tower rising behind the stadium against a perfect blue sky.
The Toronto Blue Jays.Ellie Hutchings | Narcity
It felt like a city where you didn't have to choose between urban life and the outdoors — you could have both in the same day.
The idea of living that kind of life — cosmopolitan but still outdoorsy, buzzing with energy but peaceful at the same time — is what drew me here.
For nature lovers, there are beaches, parks, islands and, of course, a natural wonder in the nearby Niagara Falls.
Meanwhile, downtown has theatre, music venues, sports arenas and hundreds of bars and restaurants serving every cuisine you can think of.
Further afield, Toronto's neighbourhoods each have their own unique offerings — like the patios of Little Italy, the brunch spots in Leslieville and Victorian buildings in the Distillery District.
Sure, London has culture, energy and diversity too. There's no question about that. But it also moves at an unforgiving pace, constantly demanding time, money and attention.
Toronto, on the other hand, feels more balanced. The downtown core buzzes, but step outside it and the city softens to something greener, calmer and more breathable.
More than a gut feeling
I'd be lying if I said Toronto's pull was all because of its stretches of beach and vibrant food scene. There were plenty of practical reasons why it made sense to live in this Canadian city over any other.
First of all, my partner has a cousin who lives here. And we figured moving thousands of miles to a city where we know one person was better than moving thousands of miles to a city where we know zero.
City of Toronto.Ellie Hutchings | Narcity
And, honestly, it's been a godsend. He picked us up at the airport, armed us with our first grocery shop, ferried us to and from various homeware stores and let us borrow his car. Our first few days in the city would have been chaos without him.
There are also flights to consider. I'm lucky to have plenty of family and friends who want to visit, and a wedding in England that I'll be heading back over the Atlantic for soon.
Flying between London and Toronto takes eight hours. Not exactly a short-haul trip, sure, but doable for a long weekend and marginally more practical than Calgary's nine or Vancouver's 10 (and usually cheaper, too).
The reality of life in Toronto
All this said, the past three months haven't exactly been sunshine and rainbows (literally — it's been more like ice and clouds so far), and there's lots I miss about life in the U.K.
My friends and family, of course, the pub culture, the chocolate, the superior public transport, and not having to tip for literally everything.
And Toronto's pretty different in the winter months compared to when I visited two summers ago. The patios have been closed, the beaches frozen over, and the iconic skyline has often been hidden behind flurries of snow.
Moving to Canada in the winter.Ellie Hutchings | Narcity
But I have no regrets. The people are friendly, and the city is beautiful even in the rain and slush.
I've spent my first weeks here visiting museums, ice skating, catching sports games and working my way through the city's best cafes and breweries — often for less money and with far less hassle than I would have done in London.
And Toronto might not be its best summer self just yet, but all that is only a matter of weeks away.
Soon enough, I'll be back on a patio with a drink in hand or stretched out on a beach — exactly where this whole idea started.
This article was originally published on Narcity.com
READ NEXT: I'm a Brit who moved to Canada and these local slang words make no sense to me
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.