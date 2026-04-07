Montreal's Disney-like sculpture garden is about to explode into full bloom

It's free, it's stunning, and it's right in the middle of the city.

Sculptures at ​Parc Jean Drapeau in Montreal.
The centrepiece is "Mother Earth," a 15-metre-high figure with cascading hair made entirely of flowers and plants.
Parc Jean Drapeau
Senior Writer

Spring is here, which means it's finally time to start enjoying the great outdoors again (comfortably, that is).

If you made it out to Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau last summer, you already know what's waiting for you when the warm weather rolls back in. And if you didn't, consider this your heads up.

First unveiled last June, the Mosaïcultures at the Jardins des Floralies on Île Notre-Dame are open year-round, but from May through September, they hit their peak — when nearly half a million flowers and plants are in full bloom.

Meanwhile, the sculptures are some of the most impressive pieces of living art you'll find anywhere in the city.

Parc Jean-Drapeau's Mosa\u00efcultures. Parc Jean-Drapeau's MosaïculturesParc Jean-Drapeau

The best part is that you can experience all of it free of charge.

The centrepiece is Mother Earth, an 11-metre figure of a woman with cascading greenery for hair and a waterfall flowing from her outstretched arm.

Parc Jean-Drapeau's garden sculptures. Mother EarthParc Jean-Drapeau

She originally wowed crowds at the 2013 Mosaïcultures internationales de Montréal exhibition, winning the Grand Prix Public Award and several other international honours. Now she has a permanent home on the island, making guests feel like they've wandered into a Moana scene.

Nearby is The Man Who Planted Trees, a tribute to Frédéric Back's Oscar-winning 1988 animated film of the same name. Built from over 100,000 plants, it depicts Elzéard Bouffier, a shepherd who spent his life planting trees on barren land.

Parc Jean-Drapeau's garden sculptures. The Man Who Planted TreesParc Jean-Drapeau

Rounding things out are The Six Pairs of YY, which consist of various abstract human silhouettes spread across both Sainte-Hélène and Notre-Dame islands.

Parc Jean-Drapeau's garden. The Six Pairs of YY.Parc Jean-Drapeau

They're inspired by Parc Jean-Drapeau's logo and the spirit of Expo 67, and they double as surprisingly useful landmarks when you're wandering the park.

The sculptures are technically already open, since they're there every day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. right through the end of the year. But if you want to see them the way they're meant to be seen, June is when things really start getting good.

Mosaïcultures at Parc Jean-Drapeau

Price: Free

When: Daily, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Blooming season: May through September

Address: Jardins des Floralies, Île Notre-Dame, Montreal, QC

Mosaïcultures website

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  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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