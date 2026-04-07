Montreal's tempo removal deadline is coming up and ignoring it could cost you $1k per day
Don't wait until the last minute.
Spring is here, and that means it's time to break down the tempo.
Municipal bylaws across Quebec require temporary car shelters to be fully removed by April 15 in most Montreal boroughs. And if yours is still standing past the deadline, you could be looking at a fine anywhere from $250 to $1,000, plus additional fees.
The whole structure has to come down too. Some people pull the tarp and leave the frame thinking that's good enough, but municipalities are clear that the entire structure needs to go (metal frame, cover and all). The same goes for vestibule-style shelters over front steps or balconies, not just the ones used for parking.
Deadlines vary by borough, so here's where things stand across Montreal:
- Ahuntsic-Cartierville: April 15
- Anjou: April 15
- Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce: April 15
- Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève: April 15
- Lachine: April 15
- LaSalle: Prohibited year-round
- Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve: April 30
- Montreal-North: April 15
- Outremont: Prohibited year-round
- Pierrefonds-Roxboro: April 15
- Plateau-Mont-Royal: April 15
- Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles: April 15
- Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie: April 15
- Saint-Laurent: Prohibited year-round
- Saint-Léonard: April 30
- Sud-Ouest: April 15
- Verdun: May 1 (prohibited on Nuns' Island)
- Ville-Marie: April 15
- Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension: April 15
If you're not sure which borough you're in, the City of Montreal's website has the full bylaw details. And if yours isn't on this list, it's worth checking with your local municipality since the April 15 deadline applies broadly across the province.
The fine probably isn't worth the procrastination, so you may want to get it done sometime in the next week.