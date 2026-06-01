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4 Father's Day gift ideas that take advantage of Jean Coutu's 30% off photo gift promo

Photobooks, mugs, coasters and more.

Father hugging child while sitting by a lake outdoors.

Father and child enjoying a lakeside moment.

Courtesy of Jean Coutu
Editor, Studio

Father's Day is fast approaching and with it, the yearly challenge of finding a gift that's the perfect balance of thoughtful, unique, practical and (frankly) convenient.

Well, that's if you haven't yet discovered Jean Coutu's photo gifts. And, right now, you can save 30% off a whole bunch of different photo gifts with the promo code FATHERJC.

For inspiration, check out these creative ways to give a personal, useful and creative Father's Day gift this year.

A photobook for the storyteller dad

Open photobook with family photos on a wooden table. Personalized photobook filled with family memories.Courtesy of Jean Coutu

With personalized photobooks, you can capture and curate all sorts of treasured memories. From his favourite photos with the grandkids to the best shots from the family vacation, the only limit to this personalized gift is your imagination.

Mugs so you can always share a coffee

Custom mug with father and child photo on a desk. Personalized photo mug for Father’s Day.Courtesy of Jean Coutu

All dads really want is to have their family close. With a custom mug printed with the kids and grandkids, he can share his morning coffee with his favourite people every day.

A mouse pad to keep the family close by

Personalized mouse pad with family portrait on a desk. Custom family photo mouse pad.Courtesy of Jean Coutu

If dad is always plugging away at the office, he can keep his loved ones close with a fun photo mouse pad that captures a precious memory that reminds him who all the hard work is for.

Coasters that bring everyone together

Personalized photo coasters featuring family moments on a wooden surface. Custom photo coasters.Courtesy of Jean Coutu

Available in a set of four, these custom coasters are a cute way to keep the family around the house. You can have the same print on all four or have four different photos, making it a great way to feel like the whole family is there for those little daily moments.

Promotional banner featuring custom photo gifts for Father\u2019s Day. Personalized Father’s Day photo gifts on sale.Courtesy of Jean Coutu

With the easy-to-use editing tools, you can create something special for dad or grandad that's a one-of-a-kind gift. Whether you go for a photobook, mouse pad, mug or something else altogether, you can pick it up in store or have it delivered to your home. Plus, everything is printed here in Quebec.

And don't forget to use the Jean Coutu promo code FATHERJC, valid through Father’s Day 2027, to save 30%.

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