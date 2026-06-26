Canada's most wanted fugitive was just arrested in Spain — Here's what we know

He was on the run for over two years.

Wanted fugitive All Boivin. Right: Police cars in Quebec.

The 36-year-old Quebec native has been on the run for the past two years.

Bolo, Meunierd| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

All Boivin,the most wanted fugitive in Canada, was arrested on Friday morning in southern Spain after more than two years on the run.

Boivin was picked up at a home in Marbella, a resort town on Spain's Costa del Sol known for its beaches and high-end crowd. Sûreté du Québec broke the news on Friday morning.

The arrest happened just two weeks before the Saint-Lazare native's 37th birthday and came out of a long investigation by the Sûreté du Québec, with help from the RCMP, Interpol, Spanish police and other forces in Europe.

Boivin had been on the run since 2023. Last month, the same bureau reported that he'd left Canada and spent months hiding somewhere in Europe. Police haven't said whether his partner, Yaulise Lemieux-Bellavance, who is also wanted, was arrested with him.

In Quebec, Boivin is facing charges of gangsterism, forcible confinement, and drug and gun trafficking. He's suspected of ordering a number of violent acts in the drug war between his crew and the Hells Angels, which has hit the Québec City, Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean and Côte-Nord regions, among others.

Boivin is now believed to run the North Savage Gang (NSG). For a long time, though, his name was tied to Dave "Pic" Turmel, the alleged head of the Blood Family Mafia (BFM) and another big rival of the Hells Angels.

Neither man is new to Canada's most wanted lists. The two sat at the top of the Bolo Program's Top 25 back in December 2024, each with a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to an arrest. Boivin showed up near the top again on the 2025 list, that time with a $100,000 reward on his name. Bolo, short for "Be On the Lookout," teams up with police across the country to get the word out on fugitives through social media, billboards and other outreach.

Turmel's own time on the run ended last year, when he was arrested in Rome. He's still going through extradition proceedings to bring him back to face charges in Canada, and Boivin is expected to go through the same thing in the coming weeks.

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  • Al Sciola
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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