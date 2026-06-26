Your STM pass will get more expensive next week — Here's what you'll pay starting in July

Get ready to dish out a little more for your OPUS card.

A Montreal STM bus parked outside of the Berri-UQAM Metro station.
A Montreal STM bus parked outside of the Berri-UQAM Metro station.
Derek Robbins | Dreamstime
Contributor

Riding the bus or metro around Montreal is about to cost a little more for regular commuters. Starting July 1, monthly STM pass holders will pay a higher fare every time they reload their Opus card, as a transit fare increase takes effect across Greater Montreal.

The increase traces back to a decision the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain made this spring, when it signed off on a 3% fare bump across Greater Montreal's transit network. For Société de transport de Montréal monthly pass holders, that percentage shakes out to a flat increase no matter which zone you travel in (an extra $5.50 on regular fares and $3.25 on reduced ones).

Here's what each monthly pass will run you once the new rates take effect July 1:

  • Tous modes A (island of Montreal): $110.00 regular
  • Tous modes AB (Montreal, Laval, Longueuil agglomeration): $170.00 regular
  • Tous modes ABC: $206.00 regular
  • Tous modes ABCD (areas outside ARTM territory): $281.00 regular

If you only hop on transit here and there, you can relax. Single and two-ride fares aren't moving, so the whole increase falls on people carrying a monthly pass.

The ARTM has framed the bump as the minimum increase allowed under its 2025-2028 funding deal with the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal and the Quebec government. Director general Benoît Gendron admitted the timing is tough on riders, saying the agency is "fully aware of the impact" the yearly adjustment carries while the cost of living keeps squeezing households.

Some REM users will also feel a change next month. The transitional fares that covered the South Shore corridor are being retired on July 1. Those fares date back to 2023, when they were brought in to smooth the rollout of the new network, and they're now being folded into the standard Tous modes lineup. South Shore REM riders will need to switch over to whichever pass matches the zones they travel through.

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