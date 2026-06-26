Montreal's fireworks festival is back and you can catch dazzling displays every week
It kicks off on July 2.
Montreal's summer fireworks season is nearly here, and this year's edition comes with a milestone attached.
L'International des Feux Loto-Québec returns to La Ronde on Thursday, July 2, kicking off a month-plus of music-synced fireworks that run through August 6. Now in its 40th edition, the competition pulls together some of the best pyrotechnic teams in the world to light up the Montreal skyline, and to mark the anniversary, organizers say firms that won past editions are joining forces for the occasion.
It's one of the longest-running summer traditions in the city. The fireworks are launched exclusively from inside La Ronde on Île Sainte-Hélène, but you can catch them from different viewpoints across the city, including the Old Port, Longueuil's waterfront, along the St. Lawrence River, or from the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.
This year's lineup features teams representing Hungary, Italy, China, Canada, the United States and Australia, with a 40th anniversary show to open the season and a "Tribute to the Legends" night to close it out. Each date also comes with live music on the Loto-Québec stage, with a different Quebec artist performing before the fireworks go up.
Full 2026 fireworks schedule:
- Thursday, July 2 — 40th anniversary opening (Sofia Duhaime)
- Thursday, July 9 — Hungary (Corinne Caza)
- Sunday, July 12 — Italy (La Bronze)
- Thursday, July 16 — China (Bourbon)
- Thursday, July 23 — Canada (Virginie B.)
- Sunday, July 26 — United States (Léonie Gray)
- Thursday, July 30 — Australia (Velours Velours)
- Thursday, August 6 — Tribute to the Legends (artist to be announced)
Each show starts at 10 p.m., with the live music kicking off at 8 p.m. For a third year running, the displays will also work in five minutes of laser effects from the firm Laser-Quantum.
If you want to watch from inside La Ronde, you'll need either a General Admission or Gold Section ticket, plus a valid daily pass or season pass (Gold or Prestige) for fireworks days. The Silver Passport doesn't get you into the park on show nights, so holders have to pay extra at the gate.
You don't need a ticket to enjoy the show, though. Plenty of Montrealers stake out free spots along the Old Port, across the water in Longueuil, or down by the shoreline at Parc Jean-Drapeau. The Jacques-Cartier Bridge is another classic vantage point, just keep in mind it closes to vehicles at 8 p.m. on show nights, so you'll want to be on foot or bike if you're heading up.
Organizers also note that smoke from the shows can bother people with respiratory or cardiovascular issues, and depending on the wind, dust and residue can drift into the stands. If that's a concern for you, it might be worth watching from a bit farther.
For the full schedule and more details, you can visit La Ronde's official site.