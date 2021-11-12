Legault Met A Quebecer Who Got A Giant Tattoo Of His Face & He Reacted Like A Dad (VIDEO)
Anyone love Legault enough to get this tattoo?
Would you ever get a tattoo of François Legault's face? Well, a man from Shawinigan did. He recently got to meet the premier in a hilarious encounter that Legault himself (or, more likely, his media team) posted on TikTok.
And perhaps unsurprisingly, the Quebec premier's reaction to the giant tattoo of his face was dad-like.
The tattoo idea was first posted by artist Sébastien Flex as a challenge to his audience on Facebook. According to reports, Shawinigan native Billy Hamilton accepted Flex's challenge and got the tattoo on his upper arm.
The art is remarkable. Legault's smiling face is surrounded by the rainbow colours of the LEGO logo. Crossed underneath the premier are two syringes — a nod to the province's vaccine mandate.
Richelieu shop Atlas Tattoo posted a video of Hamilton getting the tattoo in April.
"It's incredible, you even put colour all around it," the premier exclaimed while admiring the tattoo.
"But I wonder, what's it going to look like in 10 years, 20 years!"
All Hamilton could do was laugh at the premier's extremely dad comment.